EG Calendar: New School Year!

Above: Nearing the end of ice cream truck season. Credit: Stephen Susi

Plus EG Art Club, Fernwood Festival & Orchids

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, Sept. 4

Labor Day holiday

Shofar Factory – Prepare for the upcoming Jewish high holidays by fashioning your very own Shofar from a real animal horn as you learn the entire process from the cooking to the final polishing. This is open to the public. 10 a.m. at Chabad of West Bay, 3871 Post Rd., Warwick. The cost is $12 per Shofar. Space is limited; RSVP to [email protected] or (401) 884-7888.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

First day of school – Good luck everyone!

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

EG Art Club meeting – The EG Art Club will meet at the EG United Methodist Church, 1558 South County Trail, from 7 to 9 p.m. Local fine artist Sharon Estes will have a brief demonstration and discussion titled, “White Line Woodblock Printing.” Estes creates hand-prints using a single block. Her work is similar to The Providence Printers, who established an art colony in Provincetown, Mass., in the early 1900s. This style of printing is considered to be the sole American woodcut technique. The block is carved with lines, and hand painted with vibrant watercolors in a realistic, but creative way. The meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact the art society at: [email protected] or the website: www.eastgreenwichartclub.org, or on Facebook.

NK Community Chorus Announces Winter Season – Rehearsals for the winter season of the North Kingstown Adult Chorus begin, with registration at 6:30 pm and rehearsal at 7. The adult chorus welcomes everyone from high school students to senior citizens. Registration and music fees are $60 for adults, $117.50 for two family members, and $40 for high school students. Youth Chorus begins rehearsal on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Students in grades 2 to 8 are invited, with a $35 fee for registration and music (2 siblings pay $65). No prior experience or audition is needed, just the desire to have fun creating our music together! Online registration is available for both choruses at www.nkchorus.org. For more information, call Heather Skidds, Director, at 401-573-7564 or by email at [email protected]

Friday, Sept. 8

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Ocean State Orchid Society Auction – The Ocean State Orchid Society will be auctioning off a late member’s extensive orchid collection. We will have a variety of Phalaenopsis, Brassavola, and other orchid genera available for auction. Come to our auction for the chance to purchase orchids not commonly available at big box stores and house plant nurseries! In addition to having a unique opportunity to purchase rare orchids, come speak to an OSOS member to get care instructions to help ensure your growing success! Complimentary refreshments available. Public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Time: 12:30 preview, 1 p.m. start. At Rocky Hill Grange, 1340 South County Trail, East Greenwich, Entrance in rear of building.

Fernwood Artisan Festival – A multi-vendor, kid-friendly event on Fernwood Drive in EG. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain date Sunday Sept. 10. Check out the Facebook page HERE.

Looking Ahead

Monday, Sept. 11

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Making Hay IV – Mark your calendar for Making Hay IV, an important event that speaks to mental health, substance use disorder and enhancing community. You will hear from talented youth, committed adults, and a host of experts, all in a beautiful setting. Now that school has started there is much talk about social/emotional learning and its impact on young people. We will examine this topic along with a myriad of other mental health concerns. Most important, however, will be the opportunity to put our heads together and create viable solutions. From 6 to 8 p.m. at Faith Hill Farm on 2056 Division Road. For more information, contact Bob Houghtaling at 401-230-2246 or [email protected]

Friday, Sept. 15

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Saturday Studios for Young Masters – The Warwick Center for the Arts is offering two 5-week studio sessions for children grades 1-5. These classes will focus on creating, exploring and sharing our love of different art mediums while learning about many historic and modern day master artists. In addition to our regular professional art teachers. we will invite several guest artists to drop in to share their craft, talk about their work to show our young creatives their processes. Every week there will be a new lesson! The first session starts Sept. 16 and runs until Oct. 14; the second session runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 18; sessions cost $135 ($105 for WCFA family members). Each class goes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. At the Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd. For further information: [email protected] or 401-737-0010

Sunday, Sept. 17

Cornhole Tourney for EG Special Olympics – The fundraising tourney for the new East Greenwich Special Olympics team takes place from noon to 4:30 p.m. at EGLL’s Cragan Field. There will be food, drinks, and lots of fun! Registration is $30 per person and teams are two people.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Pitch RI – Rhode Island entrepreneurs will “pitch” an idea to a panel of distinguished judges to compete for a $10,000 first prize and a coveted Business Startup Package, in a live and exciting on-stage event right here at the Greenwich Odeum. 7:30 p.m. Click HERE to buy tickets.

Greenwich Bay Women’s Club meeting – GBWC is a non-profit group consisting of women in EG and surrounding communities who meet socially once a month. Our goal is to help various groups in the area by raising money or in-kind donations. We also offer scholarships to area students and women returning to school. This first meeting is the annual potluck dinner so bring your appetite. We are meeting at Swift Community Center, 121 Pierce St., in the dining area, at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend. For more information, call Elaine at 401-529-7322.

Friday, Sept. 22

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Smith’s Castle Harvest Festival – https://www.ricentral.com/east_greenwich_pendulum/smith-s-castle-will-host-harvest-festival-sept-23/article_0d614dde-36f3-11ee-bea6-f7d31c627bff.html

Introduction to Slow Stitch Artwork – This workshop at the Warwick Center for the Arts will review the materials, tools and techniques used in slow stitch as well as textile traditions such as patchwork and quilting, mending, and Kantha stitching. Advanced sewing skills are not necessary to participate in this workshop. Easy to learn stitches, using various threads and embellishments, will be presented. Some materials will be provided; however, participants are welcome to bring fabrics in colors and motifs they will enjoy working with. We will create a unique 9″x12″ textile art work suitable for framing or mounting. From noon to 3 p.m. Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd., Warwick. Cost: $60/$50 WCFA members. For further information: [email protected] OR 401-737=0010

Woodcut Printing Workshop – Sharon Estes, local fine artist, will hold a full-day workshop titled, “White Line Woodcut Printing,” on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estes will take students through the history of white line woodcut, widely considered the sole American woodcut technique, to basic carving skills, painting techniques, and making prints. By the end of class, students will have a good understanding of basic white line printmaking and will be introduced to more advanced techniques if time allows. The workshop, sponsored by the East Greenwich Art Club, will be held at the EG Recreation Building, 1127 Frenchtown Rd. The cost is $90 for members and $100 for nonmembers. A material list will be provided for a cost of $30, payable directly to the instructor. Please contact the art club at [email protected] to register and find out the benefits of becoming a member on the website, www.eastgreenwichartclub.org.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Ocean State Orchid Society Auction – check email

Thursday, Sept. 28

Savor East Greenwich – The EG Chamber of Commerce’s annual kickoff event for EG Restaurant Week features tastes from a number of local restaurants. 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the East Greenwich Yacht Club. Tickets $35 ($40 after Sept. 26). Click HERE to by tickets.

Friday, Sept. 29

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Friday, Oct. 6

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Saturday, October 7

NEWS Museum’s Yankee Steam-Up and Car Show – A major event held annually on the first Saturday of October. Music hosted by CruisinBruce from 10am–2pm. Car Entry is $15. Driver admission included. Admission is $20 per adult, $10 per child (age 6- 17), under 6 free. NARM/Museum Members free. Food & Drink options available for purchase. To sign up as an exhibitor or request info: [email protected]. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, October 18

School Bond Public Forum – EG News, together with the EG Chamber of Commerce, is hosting a forum with school and town leaders answering questions about the $150,000 bond referendum on the Nov. 6 ballot. More info to come! If you have a question you would like to submit, send it to [email protected]

Saturday, October 21

Land Trust Days Walk at Boesch Farm – More info to come.