EG Calendar: Narragansett Race Track; School Committee & Yard Sales

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]

Community Service Opportunity!

The Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Association has organized a community yard sale and market to be held next weekend, Saturday May 22 (see listing below). We are looking for volunteers to help in the market that will be held at Academy Field. Volunteers will help direct traffic, answer questions, pass out postcards, and clean up after the event. There are three shift options or they can do any combination (6-9am, 9am-12pm, 12-2pm). They can email [email protected] to sign up. We will provide letters acknowledging the community service. Any monies our group raises will be used for picnic benches at Academy Field.

Monday, May 17

The Glory Days of Narragansett Park Race Track – From the 1930s through the ‘60s Narragansett Park Race Track drew celebrities, socialites and wealthy gamblers who hobnobbed in the glass-fronted clubhouse, while bettors from scruffier neighborhoods filled the stands. Richard Ring of the Rhode Island Historic Society will bring back the glory days of this premier race track in a virtual program sponsored by the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society. Rick will show photographs of the famed Pawtucket track from a collection acquired by the RIHS in 2018 and share what he learned about the exotic world of thoroughbred racing. This free Zoom program begins at 7:30. To register go to [email protected] The Zoom details will be emailed to you before the program.

Tuesday, May 18

School Committee meeting – The agenda includes discussion of Town Manager Nota’s FY2022 budget proposal, which would reduce the allocation to the schools by $600,000. They will also hear from Supt. Meyer on COVID-related items, as well as the results of the cleaning assessment and further discussion about the return of in-person meetings. Find the agenda, including the virtual link, HERE.

Wednesday, May 19

Planning Board meeting – The only thing on the agenda for this meeting is a proposal for a ground-mounted solar energy project on South Road on land zoned F-1 Farm. Assuming the project obtains Master Plan approval, it will require a Special Use Permit from the Zoning Board before it can return to the Planning Board. Find the agenda, including the virtual link, HERE.

Thursday, May 20

Martinis for Melanoma – The 10th annual charity event to benefit IMPACT Melanoma’s education and prevention programs. This year our event will be virtual, so you can help from your home. 7 p.m. Find more information HERE.

Saturday, May 22

HHNA Neighborhood Yard Sale – This is NOT your usual yard sale. This is an event, with lots of individual residences in the Hill and Harbor neighborhood holding sales as well as vendors at Academy Field and several food trucks in the parking lot next to the Academy Field playground. From 7 a.m. to noon. Get more information HERE.

Spring Trunk Sale – The United Methodist Church in East Greenwich is holding a Spring Trunk Sale in the church parking lot at 1558 South County Trail. The sale will include individual families selling items out of their trunk and book and bake sales. Proceeds will benefit local charities, including Project Outreach (largest food pantry in R.I. and serving other low income needs in Providence); Devereux Advanced Behavior in Warwick (a nonprofit behavioral health organization that works with children and adults with developmental disabilities, emotional and behavioral disorders, and mental illnesses); R.I. Food Bank and the East Greenwich Ecumenical Food Pantry; and other local, New England, national and international causes. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. If anyone is interested in signing up for a trunk spot, please email: [email protected]

Looking Ahead …

Wednesday, May 26

The Booster Ball (Re-Booted)! – Last year’s ball was cancelled due to the global pandemic. With new regulations in place, the fundraiser is back! Leave your gowns and tuxedos at home and support the Avengers Booster Club at LineSider Brewing Company from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. There will be beer, raffles and food trucks. Special guest entertainment by Kenny Hopkins & Friends (otherwise known as the EGHS principal)! Your $25 ticket also includes one beer of your choice. For more information, email [email protected].

Wine & Watercolor Wednesday! – Join Warwick Center for the Arts Teaching Artist Aileen Quinn for a relaxing and informational evening learning different techniques in watercolor painting. Enjoy the company of friends in an encouraging and relaxing environment held in our open gallery setting which is ideal for smaller groups of up to 10 people. Beginning with a thorough introduction of different brushes, materials, and basic watercolor techniques before getting started, everyone will create their own individual work of art! From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., 3259 Post Rd., Warwick. $35 member, $45 non-member. For further information: [email protected] or 401-737-0010.

Monday, May 31

Memorial Day Parade – After a year hiatus, the town’s annual Memorial Day Parade is back! It steps off at 10 a.m. from Academy Field, proceeds to First Avenue, including a wreath laying ceremony at the WWI Memorial at First Avenue and Cliff Street. The parade concludes at Town Hall, with a recitation of the Gettysburg Address. The Grand Marshall is William R. McClintick, retired Navy commander and WWII veteran, who holds the title of East Greenwich’s oldest resident and retains the Boston Post Cane.

Wednesday, June 16

EG Chamber (Outdoor!) Fashion Show – Here’s a way to see fashion and once again go to an event with friends. Held on the lawn at Rocky Hill Country Day School, this fashion show is designed to help support retailers Zuzus, Therapy, Fitting Experience and Peach. Graze on main is donating stemless glasses and charcuterie. The Savory Grape, Tio Mateo’s and Silver Spoon Bakery are all contributing delicious food and drink. Jen Righi, former Fox TV News Anchor, is hosting. The show is in memory of the remarkable Lorraine Kane, Chamber board member and friend who touched all that knew her. For more information, click HERE. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Rain date June 17.