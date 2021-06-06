EG Calendar: More Budget Talks, EGSD Strategic Planning, HDC Meeting

Above: The new plan is to demolish 104 Duke St. again. A hearing about it takes place during the HDC meeting Wednesday.

Monday, June 7

Town Council meeting – The panel will meet virtually starting at 7 p.m. The only agenda item is the fiscal year 2022 budget, which must be approved by June 10. They could vote on the budget during this meeting. If they do not, they will meet Tuesday. Find the agenda, including the virtual link, HERE.

Tuesday, June 8

Special school Committee meeting – On the agenda, the panel will discuss the potential (allowed) uses of federal COVID-relief funds and the district’s strategic plan. Find the agenda, including the virtual link, HERE.

Town Council meeting – The council will meet virtually at 7 p.m. if they have not yet approved the FY 2022 budget. Find the agenda, including the virtual link, HERE.

Wednesday, June 9

HDC meeting – On the agenda, a public hearing on the demolition of 104 Duke St., to be replaced by 5 residential units. Find the full agenda, including the virtual link, HERE.

A Welcoming Place – A Welcoming Place returns. Hopefully you will be able to find time to gather with friends, and discuss ways to promote additional awareness, regarding support for those close to you who struggle with substance abuse concerns. A Welcoming Place is open to all. We will be practicing appropriate Covid protocols at all times to ensure everyone’s safety. Good weather is here and that means brighter days are ahead. It has been a long year and a half – now it is time to meet, in person, and build new/helpful friendships. If you desire more information please contact Christine King at [email protected] or Bob Houghtaling at [email protected]. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Luke’s Church.

Friday, June 11



Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market, at the south end of the park, is open Fridays through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out more about R.I. farmers markets HERE.

Looking ahead …

Wednesday, June 16

EG Chamber (Outdoor!) Fashion Show – Here’s a way to see fashion and once again go to an event with friends. Held on the lawn at Rocky Hill Country Day School, this fashion show is designed to help support retailers Zuzus, Therapy, Fitting Experience and Peach. Graze on main is donating stemless glasses and charcuterie. The Savory Grape, Tio Mateo’s and Silver Spoon Bakery are all contributing delicious food and drink. Jen Righi, former Fox TV News Anchor, is hosting. The show is in memory of the remarkable Lorraine Kane, Chamber board member and friend who touched all that knew her. For more information, click HERE. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Rain date June 17.

Wednesday, June 23



EGHS Wall of Honor Ceremony – This year’s ceremony will be twice as good, since it features WOF inductees for this year and last year due to the pandemic. The event will be held in the auditorium at EGHS, starting at 6 p.m. You can find out who is being inducted and more HERE.

Saturday, June 26

PRIDE Picnic – LGBT vendors; bring-your-own-food for lunch, live music by the band Typical Control. Family friendly with CDC guidelines. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.