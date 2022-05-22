EG Calendar: More Budget Talks; Chalk & Stroll

Above: The May 15-16 lunar eclipse captured by EGHS senior Tim Cure from Academy Field. Thanks for sharing, Tim!

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Monday, May 23

Town Council Meeting – The panel will be considering passage of Town Manager Andy Nota’s fiscal year 2023 budget. The budget reduces the amount the school district is seeking by $500,000 – the council and the School Committee met last week to discuss it. Find the agenda for the meeting (including a Zoom link) HERE. 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall.

Tuesday, May 24

School Committee Meeting – The panel will be discussing the 2023 budget and how to handle a potential $500,000 cut from Town Manager Nota to the budget the committee approved in March. Also on the agenda, they will hear about the district’s new website and will consider authorizing the policy subcommittee to initiate a medical marijuana policy. Find the full agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE. 7 p.m. in the library at Cole Middle School.

Thursday, May 26

Arts on Main Stroll & Chalk the Block Rescheduled! – The first of the EG Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Main Street Strolls. Artists will line Main Street, along with a bit of live music. Over by Town Hall, the annual chalk art competition takes place next. More details to come. 5 p.m.

ASAPP Cafe – An evening of friendship, discussion, refreshments and more. Hang out with old friends, meet new ones, and relax. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Swift Community Center. [graphic downloaded]

Monday, May 30

Memorial Day Parade – The town’s annual homage to those who died while serving in the armed forces starts at 10 a.m. from Academy Field and winds its way over to First Avenue, then down Main Street to Town Hall for the closing ceremony. This year’s grand marshal is Jim Essex. Read more HERE.

Looking Ahead

Saturday, June 4

Community Picnic in the Park – Come to Academy Field for some old-fashioned family fun. Bring a lawn chair, blanket and pack a picnic or enjoy food from Nonnnie’s Kitchen food truck. Clementine’s Ice Cream will also be there! Get ready for some fun with a variety of yard games and activities that are sure to keep everyone moving and laughing. The Dick Clarks will be performing and there will be hayrides too. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Open Studios at Shady Lea Mill – The open studios event at Shady Lea Mill is back! Visit a variety of artists in their studios from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year will feature indoor and outdoor exhibits as well as a fundraiser for Ukraine. Find a list of current tenants and links to their work HERE. 215 Shady Lea Road, North Kingstown.