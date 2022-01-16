EG Calendar: MLK Walk, School Committee Mtg.

Above: Life’s a frozen beach. At Goddard Park anyway, on Jan. 16.

If you have an event you want to share, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com.

Through Feb. 28

Roger Williams Park Zoo HALF-PRICE – January and February bring the perfect weather to New England for visiting the Zoo and seeing animals outside, enjoying nature’s cooler temperatures (the red pandas! The snow leopards!). The zoo is open Thursday-Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with half-price admission through Feb. 28. All tickets must be purchased in advance online at rwpzoo.org.

Monday, Jan. 17

Martin Luther King Day Walk – Martin Luther King often spoke of working together. PAWS follows his lead by gathering for peace, friendship, love and justice. During challenging times developing a deeper sense of community can help bring people closer and create wonderful solutions. MLK’s dream is still a work in progress. He asked us not to judge each other by the color of our skin. We can move closer to the mountaintop with open hearts. Everyone is welcome! Gather at 10 a.m. in the parking lot at St. Luke’s Church. For more information, contact Bob Houghtaling at 401-230-2246 or rhoughtaling2@verizon.net.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

School Committee Meeting – The agenda for this virtual meeting includes an update on the condition of the high school turf field, a revisiting of the high school program of studies, and a COVID report. Find the full agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE. Note the time change: 6 p.m.

A Welcoming Place – A supportive environment for those who have a loved one struggling with substance use disorder. For more information, contact Bob Houghtaling at rhoughtaling2@verizon.net or Christine King at cking@interfaithri.com. At St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Looking ahead …

Monday, Jan. 24

Town Council Meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Vaccine Clinics – The Town of East Greenwich is hosting a vaccine clinic open to all (first, second and third doses will be available) from 2 to 6:15 p.m. at Swift Community Center. Preregistration is strongly encouraged – sign up HERE.