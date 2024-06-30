EG Calendar: Midweek Holiday, Varnum House Open House

Above: Greenwich Cove on June 24, from Goddard Park. Photo by Ray Johnson

If you have an 02818 event you want to share and is open to all, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Thursday, July 4

Happy Fourth of July! Read about fireworks displays in neighboring communities (EG does not have fireworks) HERE.

13th Annual Fourth of July Chick Hatch – South County Museum hosts the July Hatch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the museum’s campus located on the historic Canonchet Farm in Narragansett. This once-a-year event gives visitors the opportunity to observe eggs hatching in the incubator, hold days-old baby chicks, and view the authentic official state bird, the Rhode Island Red heritage flock, which is maintained on the museum’s small working farm. As many as 100 chicks are anticipated to hatch this 4th of July. In addition, attendees are invited to a reading of the Declaration of Independence at 1 p.m. and are encouraged to visit the Museum Press which printed a replica Declaration. Music for the event will be provided by The South County Jammers; concessions, a raffle, crafts, and games will round out the family fun. For more information, click HERE.

Sunday, July 7

Varnum House Museum Open House – Visit the Varnum House Museum to learn about James Mitchell Varnum, his life in the 18th century, and as a General in the Revolutionary War! You’ll see some very rare exhibits about life in early America. Touring the museum during an open house is free, but donations are encouraged. No reservation is required. Docents will be present to answer any questions. 57 Peirce St. (across from Town Hall) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Looking Ahead

Monday, July 8

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month usually at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Tuesday, July 9

School Committee meeting – The panel will meet in executive session to discuss the superintendent’s job performance and employment contract. In the Administrative Offices at 111 Peirce Street at noon. Find the agenda HERE.

Wednesday, July 10

EGTDC Signing Party – EG Town Democratic Committee is having its signature party at PVD Coal Fired Pizza, 6105 Post Rd, North Kingstown, from 6 to 8 p.m. Any East Greenwich registered voter can sign candidate papers (candidates for local office need to turn in at least 50 valid signatures in order to qualify for a place on the November ballot).

Thursday, July 11

Sliding Capos at Academy Field – Thursday night concerts at Academy Field are back and the headliner this night is local favorite, The Sliding Capos. The music starts at 6 p.m. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics and plan to have fun! Find the full summer schedule HERE.

Tuesday, July 16

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Wednesday, July 17

News-a-Palooza: A Fundraiser for EG News – Help support local news (us!) and have a great time while doing it! The event will be on the lawn at the Varnum House Museum on Peirce Street starting at 5:30 p.m. There will be food from local restaurants (including Rasa, Scotti’s, and Clementine’s); wine, beer and a signature cocktail from Jason Kindness of Kai Bar; live music and a soupçon of history – all for the price of a ticket. And you won’t want to miss out on our wonderful local experience auction items. Join us! CLICK HERE to buy a ticket.

Thursday, July 18

Music on Main Stroll – There’s always music during Main Street strolls but this one provides plenty of extra notes and a variety of styles. Come for the music and stay for the shopping and eats! From 5 to 8 p.m.

Varnum House Museum Open House – Visit the Varnum House Museum to learn about James Mitchell Varnum, his life in the 18th century, and as a General in the Revolutionary War! You’ll see some very rare exhibits about life in early America. Touring the museum during an open house is free, but donations are encouraged. No reservation is required. Docents will be present to answer any questions. 57 Peirce St. (across from the back of Town Hall) from 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

The Sharing Locker – Westminster Unitarian Church offers basic goods other than food for those in need. From 10 to noon monthly. 119 Kenyon Avenue.

Sunday, July 21

Varnum House Museum Open House – Visit the Varnum House Museum to learn about James Mitchell Varnum, his life in the 18th century, and as a General in the Revolutionary War! You’ll see some very rare exhibits about life in early America. Touring the museum during an open house is free, but donations are encouraged. No reservation is required. Docents will be present to answer any questions. 57 Peirce St. (across from the back of Town Hall) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.