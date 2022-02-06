EG Calendar: Mental Health Session, Garden Club & SpongeBob!

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Tuesday, Feb. 8

School Building Committee – A virtual session that will include a presentation of the EGHS Architecture/CTE students master planning process and a presentation on the district’s Stage II master planning submission. 10 a.m. Find the agenda, including the Microsoft Teams link, HERE.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Let’s PAWS-ASAPP for Mental Health – Come listen to the experts (the kids themselves!) talk about mental health issues, including the things that help, the challenges and plans for future endeavors. Local professionals will be on hand to provide their insights as well. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Temple Torat Yisrael, 1251 Middle Road. For more information, contact Bob Houghtaling (401-230-2246 or [email protected].

Historic District Commission – Among the items on the agenda is a conceptual plan to convert 110 King Street (aka the Old Jail) into a boutique hotel, which would require exterior renovations including replacement of windows and doors. The panel meets virtually at 6:30 p.m. You can find the full agenda HERE.

Tuesday, Feb. 8



Cindy-Wood Garden Club – Trees and shrubs are the most expensive and important plantings in a garden. At the February meeting, landscaper Larry Hindle will give advice on deer-resistant shrubs and fast-growing trees, and answer questions about these basic garden features. His program is sponsored by the Cindy-Wood Garden Club and is open to the public for a $5 fee. It begins with refreshments at 9:30 a.m.; the program begins at 10 a.m. at St. Luke’s Church on Peirce Street. Please email Mel Kastanotis at [email protected] if you would like to attend. Membership in Cindy-Wood Garden Club is open to anyone interested in gardening, civic beauty and environmental protection. For more information about Cindy-Wood, call Arlene Roberti at (401) 886-9266 or email her at [email protected]

Friday-Sunday, Feb. 10-12

SpongeBob the Musical – Avenger Theater is back with a very SpongeBob show, featuring as many as 75 students. The show will be held in the EGHS auditorium, tickets available in advance ($12) and at the door ($15). Thursday 2/10 and Friday 2/11 at 7 p.m. and Saturday 2/12 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. For more details, contact Rob Petrucci, [email protected]

Feb. 12

PAWS Loves to Walk – Celebrate Valentine’s Day two days early with a walk with friends old and new. Meet at the Swift Community Center parking lot at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Bob Houghtaling, [email protected] or (401) 230-2246.

Through Feb. 28

Roger Williams Park Zoo HALF-PRICE – January and February bring the perfect weather to New England for visiting the Zoo and seeing animals outside, enjoying nature’s cooler temperatures (the red pandas! The snow leopards!). The zoo is open Thursday-Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with half-price admission through Feb. 28. All tickets must be purchased in advance online at rwpzoo.org.

Through Feb. 26

Warwick Center for the Arts 2022 Member Show – Warwick Center for the Arts is pleased to present our 2022 Member Show, showcasing the talents of our artist members. Stop by to view works in such media as painting, print-making, drawing, ceramics, sculpture, textiles, photography, and digital arts. Our Opening Reception is on Thursday, Feb. 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. All are welcome; the exhibit is free. 3259 Post Rd., Warwick. For further information: www.warwickcfa.org or (401) 737-0010.