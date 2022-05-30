EG Calendar: Memorial Day Parade, Community Picnic 

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Monday, May 30

Memorial Day Parade – The town’s annual homage to those who died while serving in the armed forces starts at 10 a.m. from Academy Field and winds its way over to First Avenue, then down Main Street to Town Hall for the closing ceremony. This year’s grand marshal is Jim Essex. Read more HERE.

Wednesday, June 1

Planning Board meeting – The panel meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda includes New England Tech’s request to have its 2015 5-year master plan continue to be used as their next 5-year master plan, and a preliminary plan review of a 5-house subdivision proposed for Forest Lane. The panel will also review and potentially vote to recommend to the Town Council changes in the zoning ordinance guiding solar panel installations. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

Friday, June 3

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market has returned and is gaining vendors by the week. From 9 to noon at the first entrance to the park.

Saturday, June 4

Community Picnic in the Park – Come to Academy Field for some old-fashioned family fun. Bring a lawn chair, blanket and pack a picnic or enjoy food from Nonnnie’s Kitchen food truck. Clementine’s Ice Cream will also be there! Get ready for some fun with a variety of yard games and activities that are sure to keep everyone moving and laughing. The Dick Clarks will be performing and there will be hayrides too. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

E-Waste Drive at United Methodist – United Methodist Church of East Greenwich is holding an electronics recycling drive. You can drop off everything from an old printer or TV to cell phones and miscellaneous cables. Find more information below . While most items may be dropped off for free, organizers are hoping you will make a donation. From 9 a.m. to noon 1558 South County Trail.

Open Studios at Shady Lea Mill – The open studios event at Shady Lea Mill is back! Visit a variety of artists in their studios from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year will feature indoor and outdoor exhibits as well as a fundraiser for Ukraine. Find a list of current tenants and links to their work HERE. 215 Shady Lea Road, North Kingstown.

Looking Ahead

Wednesday, June 8

EG Free Library Annual Meeting – The public is welcome at the library’s annual meeting, where they will recap the past year and hear from guest speaker Martin Podskoch, author of Rhode Island 39 Club: Your Passport & Guide to Exploring Rhode Island. At the library at 7 p.m.

Friday, June 10

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market runs from 9 to noon at the first entrance to the park.