EG Calendar: Meetings, Thanks & A Turkey Trot

Above: Photo of Goddard Park from the water. Courtesy of Jeff Stevens

Through Dec. 15

EGPD Toy Drive – The EGPD is collecting toys this year through Dec. 15. Just drop off your contributions in the lobby.

Through Nov. 26

EG Art Club Exhibit – The East Greenwich Art Club has an exhibit of members’ artwork at the main Cranston Library, 140 Sockanosset Cross Road, through Nov. 26. It is free and open to the public for viewing during library hours. For more information contact the club at: [email protected] or www.eastgreenwichartclub.org.

Monday, Nov. 22

Town Council Meeting – Liquor license renewals are back on the agenda, as is the third reading of the addition of a stop sign at Hickory and Maplewood drives. Bob Houghtaling will also talk about local substance abuse prevention efforts and mental health challenges in the wake of the two overdose deaths Nov. 13. The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall. Find the link for the full agenda HERE.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

School Committee Meeting – The panel will discuss the superintendent search, hear a report about EGHS NEASC Collaborative Conference Report from EGHS Principal Ken Hopkins and Asst. Supt. Michael Podraza, among other topics. They will start their meeting at 5 p.m. with a “collaborative governance workshop,” an opportunity for the School Committee and the superintendent to have a facilitated discussion on how well they are working together. The facilitator will be Bob Villanova, an educational consultant and former school superintendent. The workshop will be followed by an executive session, after which the regular meeting will begin – at 7:30 p.m. Only the regular meeting will be available on Zoom, but the public may attend the workshop if they choose. In the library at Cole Middle School. Find the full agenda HERE.

Thursday, Nov. 25

Happy Thanksgiving!

Saturday, Nov. 27

10th Annual Turkey Trot – The EG Hill & Harbor Turkey Trot is back! Find out more HERE.

Small Business Saturday – Today is the day to shop local! We have a lot of wonderful stores in East Greenwich so, after the Turkey Trot, my family and I are going to do some shopping. Hope you will too!

Looking ahead …

Saturday, Dec. 4

Winter Market – The Warwick Center for the Arts is holding a Winter Market from Dec. 4 through Dec. 18, offering unique, handmade, local holiday gifts including original jewelry, ceramics, prints, greeting cards, paintings, photography and more. Check the website HERE for specific days and times. 3259 Post Road, Warwick.

Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting – After a year’s absence, the EG Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting – with Santa! – is back, sponsored by the Town of East Greenwich and the EG Chamber’s Main Street Merchants Committee. The holiday parade will have a festive Dr. Seuss-like feel theme. Throw your crazy hats and sweaters on, dress in Holiday outfits, light yourselves up with glow sticks or strung lights, or even bring your dogs in costume! All organizations and independents are welcome to join the fun!! Participants will congregate at Eldredge Field at 4:30 p.m. At 5 p.m., the parade will head down Friendship Street and turn left onto Main Street. We anticipate arriving at Town Hall by 5:30 p.m. There, we will have Christmas carols, performances by local dance companies and more. After Christmas carols, Santa will participate in the Annual Tree Lighting followed by pictures inside EG Town Hall. All are welcome! For more information and to participate contact Amy Moore, Main Street Coordinator (401-490-1526 or [email protected]).

Tuesday, Dec. 7

East Greenwich Art Club meeting: Lucas J.X. Kolasa, an international artist and teacher, will have a demo and lecture titled, “How Our Eyes See Our World with Rods and Cones” at the club’s December meeting. Kolasa will explain how our eyes transmit the information to our brains. He will show how he uses a technique called pointillism to create portraits using paint filled syringes. From 7-8:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 30 Pierce St.. Use the Montrose Street entrance on the side by the parking lot. The meeting is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact the club at: [email protected] or www.eastgreenwichartclub.org.