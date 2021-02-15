EG Calendar: Meeting on Town Growth; Puppets, Paint & ‘Snow Sisters’ at Library

Above: One of the painting featured in the Members Show at the Warwick Center for the Arts.

If you have an event you want to share, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com.

Monday, Feb. 15

Presidents Day: A national holiday so no mail delivery and town offices are closed too. If you want to read more about all of our presidents, here’s a quick hit on each one.

WCFA’s ‘Meet the Artists’ Reception: Warwick Center for the Arts is hosting a virtual opening reception for its Annual Members Exhibit from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free. You can see the multi-media exhibit of over 75 original works of art available for purchase in person or online. The entire exhibit runs in person through March 13. For more information, click here.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

EG Free Library Winter Break Activities: Virtual sock puppets on Tuesday, virtual paint party on Wednesday and “Snow Sisters” virtual storytelling on Saturday. Hear are the particulars: Library Vacation Week Events.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Joint Town Council-Planning Board Meeting: The two panels will discuss “current trends and concerns related to growth and development.” This comes as the town has seen hundreds of new housing units being proposed and developed in recent years. The panels plan to begin identifying potential growth management strategies which may be employed going forward. 7 p.m. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link HERE.

Monday, Feb. 22

Kindergarten Registration: Two in-person registration days have been scheduled. Day 1 is Feb. 8 and Day 2 Feb. 22. Click for Appointment. Registration for these two days will take place at Cole Middle School, 100 Cedar Ave. Because of COVID precautions, you are asked to complete all forms and bring copies of required documents to your appointment. Click here for registration documents. For those unable to make either of these in-person dates, the district will be announcing other means to register after Feb. 22.

The Negro Motorist’s Green Book in Rhode Island: The Green Book, a 2019 Academy Award-winning movie, depicted the humiliations an African-American classical musician faced while on a concert tour through the South in the 1950s. It introduced movie-goers to the preeminent guide book used by African-Americans traveling through the South before passage of the Civil Rights Act, The Negro Motorist’s Green Book. The Green Book contained 24 listings for Rhode Island. Catherine W. Zipf will discuss several of those listings, their history, and what they tell us about Rhode Island’s pre-Civil Rights era. Her illustrated talk, “African-American Travel Guides: Listings from The Negro Motorist Green Book in Rhode Island,” is sponsored by the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society and will be presented via Zoom at 7:30 pm. It is free and open to the public. Catherine Zipf is executive director of the Bristol Preservation Society and the author of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater: American Architecture in the Depression Era. To register for this program go to info@eghps.org. You will receive a Zoom link one day before the program.