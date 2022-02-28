EG Calendar: Mask Policy Vote; ‘Our Town’ Premiere

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Monday, Feb 28

Town Council meeting – The Council will take up an application from Low Key Cafe for a wider entertainment license. They will also hear Town Manager Nota’s capital improvement budget and will consider a new contract for Nota. Find the full agenda, including the virtual link, HERE.

Tuesday, March 1

School Committee meeting – A regular session meeting along with a budget workshop on student services and facilities. A change to the mask policy is on the agenda – before the budget workshop. Find the full agenda, including the virtual link, HERE.

Wednesday, March 2

Planning Board meeting – The meeting will be hybrid – in-person and virtual. The agenda includes an administrative subdivision application for the former Pal’s Restaurant property at the corner of Division and Duke streets (41 Division St. and 20 Duke St.) to shift the shared lot line for those two parcels. The panel will also take up a revised residential solar ordinance as well as a request from the Historic District Commission to require that abutters receive mail notification of upcoming HDC hearings. 7 p.m. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

‘Our Town East Greenwich’ Premiere – RI PBS is showing its compilation of submitted East Greenwich stories – the local legends, historical events, and personal memoirs of East Greenwich tonight at 8 p.m. It’s the focus in the latest edition of Our Town – an ongoing Rhode Island PBS documentary project filmed entirely by residents and friends of the community. WSBE Rhode Island PBS transmits over the air in high definition on digital 36.1; Cox 08 / 1008HD, Verizon FiOS 08 / 508HD, and Full Channel 08; Comcast 819HD and Verizon FiOS 18 / 518HD in MA; DirecTV 36, Dish Network 36. Live stream the full schedule within the broadcast viewing area at watch.ripbs.org/livestream.

Looking Ahead

Monday, March 14

In-Person Kindergarten Registration – For families who are unable to schedule an individual appointment or submit the enrollment forms electronically, you can sign up at Meadowbrook Farms Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments for the in-person registration event can be made through this Calendly link.

Saturday, March 19

Memorial for Olivia Passeretti – The Rhode Island Martial Artist community will be holding a memorial for the loss of our sister in the Martial Arts community Olivia Rose Passeretti. Olivia, daughter of Janine Passeretti-Molloy and stepdaughter of Shihan Dennis Molloy will be remembered for her dedication and love of the Martial Arts. State of the Arts Karate and Wellness Center in Warwick at 2 p.m. If you’d like more information, contact Joe Gelineau 401-413-7363.

Thursday, March 24

EGHPS Meeting ‘An East Greenwich Plane Crash’ – Half a century ago, a small plane crashed into the swamps of East Greenwich, killing one and injuring five. The upside-down wreckage has remained wedged between the trees ever since. We’ll examine the East Greenwich plane crash and compare it with similar crash sites in New England to gain some perspective. If you wish to attend this Zoom presentation please email us at [email protected] and we will send you the Zoom link.

Ongoing Events

EGSD Kindergarten Registration – Information about the ongoing registration process and submission of forms can be found here. You can make an appointment at this Link or submit the required documents by scan or email to Ms. Robitaille at [email protected] Find student enrollment fillable forms here (and check out this video on how to fill out a fillable form). An in-person kindergarten registration event is scheduled for March 14, at Meadowbrook Farms Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those families that are unable to schedule an individual appointment or submit the enrollment forms electronically. Appointments for the in-person registration event can be made through this Calendly link.

Deadline April 1

Greenwich Bay Women’s Club Grant Applications Open – The Greenwich Bay Women’s Club, a community service organization, is now accepting applications for its annual grant award. Residents from East Greenwich, North Kingstown, Coventry, Warwick, and West Warwick who are active volunteers are eligible. Applicants from those communities who have been involved in community service and who desire to attend or return to an accredited institution to continue their education. The deadline for applying for this grant is April 1, 2022. If you have any questions or would like an application, please email [email protected].