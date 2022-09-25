EG Calendar: Lunch on Hill Returns, Annual Yankee Steam Up 

Above: Some of the steam engines at the New England Wireless & Steam Museum that will be “steamed up” this Saturday.

This Week

Monday, Sept. 28

Rosh Hashanah – No school today. Happy Jewish New Year!

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Shofar Service – The blowing of the shofar (ram’s horn) is traditional for Rosh Hashanah. This short service will be held in front of Town Hall at 6 p.m. For more information, contact [email protected].

Christian Zen Meditation – Oceans of Grace is offering Lime Rock Christian Zen Meditation classes every other Tuesday evening at 7, starting tonight. The in-person session will be led by Rev. Gene Dyszlewski via Zoom. All are welcome and it is free. Dates through October are 9/27, 10/11 and 10/25. Rev. Gene will also be joining soon for an in-person class. If you would like to register for the classes or have any questions, contact Jane Sullivan, [email protected] or (401) 339-9797.

Zoning Board meeting – The panel meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Wednesday, Sept. 28



Lunch on the Hill – Lunch on the Hill returns this week after a nearly two-year hiatus, both because of the Covid pandemic and because of dining room renovations at St. Luke’s. Going forward, lunch will be held the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month. From 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. All are welcome.

Town Council meeting – (The panel meets tonight instead of the traditional Monday night because of Rosh Hashanah holiday.) The meeting is at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Friday, Sept. 30

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market goes from 9 to noon. Find it at the first entrance to the park off Ives Road.

Saturday, Oct. 1

GBWC Yard Sale – The Greenwich Bay Women’s Club is holding a yard sale on from 8 a.m. to noon at the Warwick Fire Station, 225 Potowomut Road. All proceeds will go the Hope Alzheimer’s Center and college grants for area high school students. For more information, email [email protected].

New England Wireless & Steam Museum’s Annual Yankee Steam Up – If you love engines or have a budding engineer in your household, you won’t want to miss this once-a-year opportunity to see remarkable steam engines of all sizes come to life. Admission is $20 per adult, $10 per child (6 to 17), under 6 free. Snacks and food available. (To sign up as an exhibitor or request exhibitor information, email [email protected].)

Warwick CFA’s 36th Annual RI Open Juried Exhibit – Join us for our 36th Annual R.I. Open Juried Exhibit and Opening Reception. This show consists of a variety of media and subject matter. It’s a great opportunity to showcase current works being created by Rhode Island artists. Juror Paula Martiesian is an integral part of Providence’s creative community. She has exhibited extensively around the state and is active as an award-winning advocate for the arts and artists – both emerging and established. The exhibit runs through Nov. 12. Opening Reception is Oct. 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd., in Warwick.

Sunday, Oct. 2

EGHS Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet – Chosen for this year’s class are: Craig Newton, Class of 1978; Conrad Swanson, 1982; Scott Chilton, 1982; Tim Henault, 2003; Alexa Monti, 2008, and Tom Davis, 2008. Read more HERE. The banquet will take place at the Quonset ‘O’ Club, 200 Lt. Brown Road in North Kingstown at 2 p.m. For tickets and more information, contact Jeff Santos, [email protected] or (401) 884-3513.

Looking Ahead

Monday, Oct. 3

Town & School Candidate Forums – You will be able to hear from School Committee and Town Council candidates on a variety of topics as they respond to questions we’ve gathered from readers (you can submit questions through Friday, Sept. 30) at the first floor lecture hall at New England Tech. These forums are organized by EG News and the EG Chamber of Commerce, with the generous support of NEIT and the EG Rotary Club. School Committee candidates will meet at 5:30 and Town Council candidates will meet at 7. (Look for info on Oct. 12 General Assembly Candidate Forums below.) The public is welcome. The forums will be videotaped so they can be watched on demand.

Friday, Oct. 7

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market goes from 9 to noon. Find it at the first entrance to the park off Ives Road.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Deadline to Register to Vote in the Nov. 8 General Election – find out more HERE.

Wednesday, Oct. 12



General Assembly Candidate Forums –You will be able to hear from House 30 and 24 and Senate 35 candidates on a variety of topics as they respond to questions we’ve gathered from readers (you can submit questions through Friday, Oct. 7). These forums are organized by EG News and the EG Chamber of Commerce, with the generous support of NEIT and the EG Rotary Club. The forums will run from 5:30 to 6:15, 6:30 to 7:15, and 7:30 to 8:15. The public is welcome. The forums will be videotaped so they can be watched on demand.

Friday, Oct. 14

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market goes from 9 to noon. Find it at the first entrance to the park off Ives Road.