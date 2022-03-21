EG Calendar: Kindergarten Registration; Biz After Hours

Above: Photo of the town dock taken March 17, 2022, by Jesse Tolppa.

Monday, March 21

In-Person Kindergarten Registration – For families who are unable to schedule an individual appointment or submit the enrollment forms electronically, you can sign up at Meadowbrook Farms Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments for the in-person registration event can be made through this Calendly link.

Tuesday, March 22

Comment Session on State High School Requirements – The state Department of Education has launched the period of public comment for updated high school regulations. Seven public comment sessions will be held across Rhode Island beginning on March 22 and going through early May. Here are the proposed revisions . Public comments are accepted in both written and verbal testimony during RIDE public hearings. The session at CCRI Warwick goes from 4 to 6 p.m. or register HERE to access the virtual (Zoom) meeting link. You can submit written comments via email to Olivia Smith at [email protected].

Business After Hours – The EG Chamber of Commerce is holding its monthly Business After Hours at Healthtrax, 1000 Division St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Members, $5, guests $10. Advance registration appreciated: [email protected].

Zoning Board of Review Meeting – The panel will hear an appeal of a Historic District Commission approval of a new house at 1 James St. Also on the agenda are several residential applications and one from the East Greenwich Yacht Club, looking to build a storage addition to the north side of their building. You can find the full agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE.

Thursday, March 24

EGHPS Meeting ‘An East Greenwich Plane Crash’ – Half a century ago, a small plane crashed into the swamps of East Greenwich, killing one and injuring five. The upside-down wreckage has remained wedged between the trees ever since. We’ll examine the East Greenwich plane crash and compare it with similar crash sites in New England to gain some perspective. If you wish to attend this Zoom presentation please email us at [email protected] and we will send you the Zoom link.

Friday, March 25

Cribbage – A group plays Cribbage every Friday morning from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Swift Community Center on Peirce Street. New players are welcome, but some knowledge of the game is needed. For more information, contact Barbara at 401-737-6477 or Cam at [email protected]

Looking Ahead

Monday, March 28

Town Council Meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Monday, April 4

RIPTA Hearings on Proposed Service Changes – RIPTA is proposing to add three new routes, including a new Route 16 to provide service between CCRI Warwick and Quonset Industrial Park in North Kingstown, while also serving Bald Hill Road, New England Tech and East Greenwich, and a new Route 23 that would service Warwick CCRI to Centre of New England in Coventry. Community College of RI, Knight Campus, 400 East Avenue, Warwick. Noon to 1 p.m. Or at West Warwick Public Library, 1043 Main St., West Warwick. From 6 to 7 p.m. Details on the proposed changes are available at RIPTA.com/MovingTransitForward.

Tuesday, April 5

School Committee meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of the month in hybrid form – in the library at Cole Middle School at 7 p.m. and virtually. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Ongoing Events

EGSD Kindergarten Registration – Information about the ongoing registration process and submission of forms can be found here. You can make an appointment at this Link or submit the required documents by scan or email to Ms. Robitaille at [email protected] Find student enrollment fillable forms here (and check out this video on how to fill out a fillable form). An in-person kindergarten registration event is scheduled for March 14, at Meadowbrook Farms Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those families that are unable to schedule an individual appointment or submit the enrollment forms electronically. Appointments for the in-person registration event can be made through this Calendly link.

Deadline April 1

Greenwich Bay Women’s Club Grant Applications Open – The Greenwich Bay Women’s Club, a community service organization, is now accepting applications for its annual grant award. Residents from East Greenwich, North Kingstown, Coventry, Warwick, and West Warwick who are active volunteers are eligible. Applicants from those communities who have been involved in community service and who desire to attend or return to an accredited institution to continue their education. The deadline for applying for this grant is April 1, 2022. If you have any questions or would like an application, please email [email protected].