EG Calendar: Joint Town Council–School Committee Meeting, GiStrong 5K

Tuesday, May 4

Joint Town Council–School Committee Meeting – The two panels will meet to discuss the fiscal audit for FY2020. Following that joint meeting, the School Committee will reconvene for a regular meeting. You can find the agenda and a link to the meeting HERE. 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 5

Planning Board Meeting – On the agenda, the board will consider giving New England Tech an additional one-year extension on its 5-year master plan update. In addition, it will offer pre-application comments on a proposed development off Franklin Road (behind Anderson’s Ski & Dive) for 12 attached 2-bedroom residences. Find the full agenda and virtual link HERE. 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 6

EG Art Club Outdoor Meet Up –A Spring Plein Air Meet Up at Goddard Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All levels and media are welcome. If you would like to join us, contact us at [email protected] Membership inquiries may be sent to [email protected] and or on our website HERE. You can also find us on our Facebook page by searching for East Greenwich Art Club.

A Conversation with Megan Ranney – The Interfaith Counseling Center’s annual Seeds of Hope event will be virtual this year and will feature EG’s own Megan Ranney, MD, MPH. Ranney, an emergency physician and national public health advocate, is director of the Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health and associate dean of Brown’s Strategy & Innovation, School of Public Health. You can find out more about the ICC HERE. Register for Seeds of Hope HERE. Sponsorship Opportunities and Donations can be made HERE.

Saturday, May 8

Cindy-Wood Garden Club Plant Sale – The Cindy-Wood Garden Club is back in bloom with its annual garden bargain sale. Flowers, plants, bushes, small trees, flower arrangements, seeds, planters, gently used garden tools, gifts for moms – all top quality, culled from members’ gardens and available at bargain prices. New location: St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce Street. From 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine.

Sunday, May 9

Gi-Strong 5K Walk/Run – This event is a fundraiser for the Gianna Cirella Memorial Fund, providing money for sepsis research. Gianna was the daughter of recently retired Dep. Chief Skip Cirella and his wife Tara. The Warwick high school student died in 2017 after a bout of sepsis, a deadly blood infection. From 9 to noon at Goddard Park; virtual participants are welcome also. Click here for more information.

Wednesday, May 12

Mental Health: What’s Next? – Featuring speakers representing the judiciary, youth advocacy groups, and mental health professionals and coordinated by Bob Houghtaling, substance abuse coordinator for East Greenwich. The COVID crisis has stressed many of us and the intent of this initiative is to promote resilience while looking ahead to the future. All are welcome; masks and social distancing required. At Swift Community Center, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.