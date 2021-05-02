EG Calendar: Joint Town Council–School Committee Meeting, GiStrong 5K

by | May 2, 2021

Above: “Artists Sketching in the White Mountains” by Winslow Homer. You too can paint outdoors (“plein air”), with the EG Art Club this Thursday.

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]

Tuesday, May 4

Joint Town Council–School Committee Meeting – The two panels will meet to discuss the fiscal audit for FY2020. Following that joint meeting, the School Committee will reconvene for a regular meeting. You can find the agenda and a link to the meeting HERE. 6 p.m. 

Wednesday, May 5

Planning Board Meeting – On the agenda, the board will consider giving New England Tech an additional one-year extension on its 5-year master plan update. In addition, it will offer pre-application comments on a proposed development off Franklin Road (behind Anderson’s Ski & Dive) for 12 attached 2-bedroom residences. Find the full agenda and virtual link HERE. 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 6

EG Art Club Outdoor Meet Up –A Spring Plein Air Meet Up at Goddard Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All levels and media are welcome. If you would like to join us, contact us at [email protected] Membership inquiries may be sent to [email protected] and or on our website HERE. You can also find us on our Facebook page by searching for East Greenwich Art Club.

A Conversation with Megan Ranney – The Interfaith Counseling Center’s annual Seeds of Hope event will be virtual this year and will feature EG’s own Megan Ranney, MD, MPH. Ranney, an emergency physician and national public health advocate, is director of the Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health and associate dean of Brown’s Strategy & Innovation, School of Public Health. You can find out more about the ICC HERE. Register for Seeds of Hope HERE. Sponsorship Opportunities and Donations can be made HERE.

Saturday, May 8

Cindy-Wood Garden Club Plant Sale – The Cindy-Wood Garden Club is back in bloom with its annual garden bargain sale. Flowers, plants, bushes, small trees, flower arrangements, seeds, planters, gently used garden tools, gifts for moms – all top quality, culled from members’ gardens and available at bargain prices. New location: St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce Street. From 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine.

Sunday, May 9

Gi-Strong 5K Walk/Run – This event is a fundraiser for the Gianna Cirella Memorial Fund, providing money for sepsis research. Gianna was the daughter of recently retired Dep. Chief Skip Cirella and his wife Tara. The Warwick high school student died in 2017 after a bout of sepsis, a deadly blood infection. From 9 to noon at Goddard Park; virtual participants are welcome also. Click here for more information.

Wednesday, May 12

Mental Health: What’s Next? Featuring speakers representing the judiciary, youth advocacy groups, and mental health professionals and coordinated by Bob Houghtaling, substance abuse coordinator for East Greenwich. The COVID crisis has stressed many of us and the intent of this initiative is to promote resilience while looking ahead to the future. All are welcome; masks and social distancing required. At Swift Community Center, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Latest Streaming

 

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

[email protected]

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Special thanks to these sponsors!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS