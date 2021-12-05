EG Calendar: Joint School-Town Meeting, HDC, Luminaria

Above: A photo from the 2020 Stone Ridge Luminaria, courtesy of the organizers.

Through Dec. 15

EGPD Toy Drive – The EGPD is collecting toys this year through Dec. 15. Just drop off your contributions in the lobby.

Through Dec. 18

Winter Market – The Warwick Center for the Arts is holding a Winter Market from Dec. 4 through Dec. 18, offering unique, handmade, local holiday gifts including original jewelry, ceramics, prints, greeting cards, paintings, photography and more. Check the website HERE for specific days and times. 3259 Post Road, Warwick.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Joint School Committee–Town Council meeting – This state-mandated joint session is the first step in the fiscal year 2023 budget process (EG’s fiscal year starts July 1, so the town is in the middle of the FY 2022 budget right now). They will meet at Cole Middle School in the evening. 6 p.m. Find the agenda HERE.

School Committee meeting – After the joint session, the School Committee will continue with its regular bi-monthly meeting. On the agenda, school administrators will report on recent state assessment results. The panel will also get a fiscal year 2022 update, as well as an update on capital improvements and bond projects.

East Greenwich Art Club meeting: Lucas J.X. Kolasa, an international artist and teacher, will have a demo and lecture titled, “How Our Eyes See Our World with Rods and Cones” at the club’s December meeting. Kolasa will explain how our eyes transmit the information to our brains. He will show how he uses a technique called pointillism to create portraits using paint filled syringes. From 7-8:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 30 Pierce St.. Use the Montrose Street entrance on the side by the parking lot. The meeting is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact the club at: info@eastgreenwichartclub.org or www.eastgreenwichartclub.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Historic District Commission meeting – The HDC will review five residential projects, including one application looking to build a new house in the district. Find the agenda HERE. The in-person-only meeting is held in Council Chambers at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Stone Ridge Luminaria – The 46th Annual Stone Ridge Luminaria features more 4,000 candle-lit paper lanterns lining the streets of the Stone Ridge neighborhood off Middle Road, marking a drive-through holiday tradition East Greenwich residents have enjoyed for nearly 50 years. Each year Stone Ridge residents purchase the Luminaria kits at a small markup. The proceeds, along with additional contributions from neighborhood residents, will be donated to the Interfaith Coalition Emergency Fund, which helps neighbors in need with food and heating assistance. In 2020, the Luminaria event raised $1,850. From 5 to 9 p.m. (rain date Sunday, Dec. 12). The Stone Ridge neighborhood candlelight tour includes: Stone Ridge Drive; Granite Drive; Limerock Drive; Crystal Drive; Crystal Court; Fernwood Drive; Hill Drive and portions of Boulder Way and Middle Road. Find out more HERE.

Looking ahead …

Monday, Dec. 13

Town Council Meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Sullivan’s Message – Come hear the stories of a former NFL lineman whose use of drugs led to years of trouble and a mother who lost her daughter after an incident involving underage drinking. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Swift Community Center. “This is an important message for many to hear,” said organizer Bob Houghtaling. If you want more information, contact Bob at rhoughtaling2@verizon.net or (401) 230-2246.