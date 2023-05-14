EG Calendar: Joint Council-School Meeting, Hill & Harbour Yard Sale

Above: The Hill & Harbor’s annual yard sale takes place Saturday.

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Looking Ahead …

Monday, May 15

Joint Town Council–School Committee meeting – The two panels will meet in joint session to discuss the FY2024 budget in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 6 p.m. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE.

EG Republican Town Committee meeting – Kelly Santos of School Safety NOW will be speaking at the monthly meeting at Safehouse Restaurant on Old Forge Road at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. They will be discuss Gov. McKee’s Learn365RI program, which the town has signed onto, as well as getting a financial update and recognizing retiring staff members.Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

EGHPS Meeting: Don’t Let Mice Destroy Your Family Treasures – We all have them – shoeboxes stuffed with old family photos, recipes, your grandparents’ love letters – pushed to the back of a closet shelf. One of these days you’re going to organize them. But how? At the EG Historic Preservation Society’s May meeting, Phoebe Bean and Dana Monroe of the Rhode Island Historical Society will give practical advice on how to cull through, organize and preserve family photos, diaries, letters and more. The women will share their 20 years of archival knowledge. This virtual program is free, open to the public and begins at 7:30 p.m. For the Zoom connection go to [email protected] The contact information will be emailed to you before the program begins.

Party with a Purpose – A fundraiser for Impact Melanoma, this year’s event takes place at Circe Restaurant & Bar on Division Road. It will be an evening of socializing, snacking and sipping, to raise money for Impact’s life-saving education and prevention programs. Buy tickets and learn more at impactpurpose.givesmart.com.

Wednesday, May 17

Greenwich Bay Women’s Club meeting – GBWC is holding their May meeting at the East Greenwich Parks Department, 1127 Frenchtown Road, East Greenwich, at 6:30 p.m. Founded in 1964, the 501(c)3 non-profit organization is dedicated to community service and open to women of all ages and has no residency requirements. Please join us to learn about our efforts to make a difference while having fun.

Friday, May 19

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Saturday, May 20

Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Yard Sale – Dozens of homes in the Hill are participating in this annual sale from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Please visit the HHNA Facebook page (HERE) for the map, which will be released shortly. There will also be vendors and sellers set up on Academy Field as well as several food trucks and music. If you’re interested in getting a spot on Academy Field or volunteering, you can register with the town’s Rec Desk HERE. This year we are accepting donations of packaged underwear and socks to help those less fortunate.

Tuesday, May 23

Business After Hours at Wildwood Nursery May, 23

Wednesday, May 24

LGBTQ+ Youth & Substance Abuse: A Discussion – This event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the East Greenwich Free Library and run by the Kent County Prevention Coalition. For more information regarding this program, contact Bob Houghtaling at 401–230–2246 or [email protected].

Friday, May 26

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Saturday, May 27

EG GOP Field Trip to ‘Boots on the Ground for Heroes’ – The East Greenwich Republican Town Committee will be taking a field trip to Newport for lunch and then going to the Boots on the Ground for Heroes memorial – a display of over 7,000 boots honoring post 9/11 fallen service members – at Fort Adams State Park in Newport. More information about this event can be found on their website: https://osdri.org/boots-on-the-ground/. Let the EGRTC know you are interested in joining by emailing [email protected].

Friday, June 2

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Monday, June 5

Marvelous Math Monday – This is a monthly feature of the Academy Science Center, this Monday’s topic is Geometric Pattern Play. The hour-long program offers a hands-on activity, at 3 p.m. for middle and high school students and 4 p.m. for elementary students. At the Academy Science Center, 60 Church St. Please register online HERE or email [email protected].

Christ Community Kitchen Dinner – The meal is free and all are invited; donations are welcome. In the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Friday, June 9

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Sunday, June 11

Classic Car Show – The 14th Annual “Cause for Paws” Classic Car Show roars to life at 171 Service Place, located at 171 Service Ave. (off Jefferson Blvd.) in Warwick. Gates open at 9 a.m. Classic Cars, including Antiques, Hot Rods, Muscle Cars, Exotics, Rat Rods plus Custom Cars and Fire Trucks along with all-year Corvettes are invited to exhibit. The vehicle registration fee is $15 per car and is from 9 AM to 12 PM, with free goody bags and commemorative Dash Plaques to the first 100 registrations. Free admission for all spectators. Trophies will be awarded at 2 PM to the top 50 vehicles in the pre-2000 category and the top 6 in the 2000-2023 category, as voted by participants, including Best of Show, People’s Choice and Best Club Participation. Enjoy oldies music by Cruisin’ Bruce Palmer with food trucks and local artisans on-site. There will be door prizes, giveaways and raffles, including a 50/50 raffle. Meet adoptable shelter dogs! Donate a can of wet dog food or wet cat food for the shelter animals and receive an additional door prize ticket. For more information, contact Show Co-Directors Ruth Napolitano and Dawn Burnham by email [email protected] or at 401-480-9769. Rain date: Sunday, July 16. For updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfTheWarwickAnimalShelter or http://friendsri.org.