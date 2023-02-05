EG Calendar: Joint Budget Meeting; Dog Park Workshop

Above: Greenwich Bay from Chepiwanoxet on the very cold morning of Feb. 4, 2023. Photo courtesy of Harold Ambler

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Joint School Committee–Town Council meeting and School Committee budget workshop – The two panels will hear a report on the 2022 town audit, then hold a pre-budget hearing on the FY2024 budget (which starts July 1). The School Committee will reconvene after the joint session to hear an update on the EGHS program of studies as well as to hold budget workshops on elementary and secondary, teaching and learning, and athletics. At Cole Middle School; the joint session begins at 6 p.m. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE. Find links to the audit report and other joint session materials HERE.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Historic District Commission meeting – The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Public Workshop: Animal Control Ordinance & Dog Parks – The town is holding a special workshop to discuss the possibility of having a dog park in East Greenwich. In the Community Room at the police station, 176 First Ave., at 6 p.m.

Looking Ahead …

Monday, Feb. 13

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

School Building Committee meeting – The agenda and Zoom link will be available closer to the date of the meeting. In the conference room at Cole Middle School at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Planning Board meeting – The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date. Held in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Mental Health Community Forum – You are invited to an important program regarding mental health. BEE SMART–ASAPP will feature a myriad of young and older experts who will share their expertise about concerns such as stress, anxiety, substance use, recovery and more. We know you are busy; we know it is cold out. But … this is an opportunity to learn more about major issues as well as enhance community. Hope to see you there. For more information contact Bob Houghtaling at 401-230-2246 or [email protected].

Looking Farther Ahead …

Saturday, March 4

Comedy Fundraiser – Top local comedians will perform at a fundraiser to benefit the Rhode Island Town and City Clerks Association at the EG Veteran Fireman’s Club, 80 Queen St. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. BYOS (Bring Your Own Snacks). There will be a cash bar, raffles and a 50/50 drawing. This is an 18 and older event. Tickets $20. For tickets, to donate or sponsor, click HERE. For more information, contact Sarah Rapose (401) 255-2024. (They are raising money for the organization’s 2024 NE Conference.)

Tuesday, March 14

Sarah Cavanaugh Sentencing Hearing – Federal District Court Chief Judge John McConnell will be presiding over the sentencing of Sarah Cavanaugh of East Greenwich, who has pleaded guilty of fraud related to “stolen valor” charges. 3 p.m. Federal Courthouse, 1 Exchange Plaza, Providence.