EG Calendar: In-Person Council Meeting; Main Street Stroll

Monday, July 12

Town Council meeting – The Town Council returns to Town Hall for the first time since March 2020 in a hybrid in-person–virtual meeting. On the agenda, a transfer of the liquor license from Pal’s (which closed June 30) to Water Street Kitchen, a new restaurant to open in the former Nautika space, as well as an application from The Patio for a license to offer amplified music. They will also consider awarding up to $96,000 for a development of a Comprehensive Community Services & Parks Master Plan. Find the full agenda, including a link for the virtual meeting, HERE.

Tuesday, July 13

School Committee Facilities Subcommittee meeting – On the agenda, discussion of bids for security work and an update on a plan submission to the state Department of Education. This is a virtual meeting; find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

School Committee meeting – On the agenda, the panel will here about plans to redo the entrance at Meadowbrook Farms and get an update on COVID-19 restrictions.This is a virtual meeting; find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Wednesday, July 14

Historic District Commission – On the agenda, the commission will weigh a number of single family applications as well as a submission from Blu on the Water for sound mitigation additions and a request by Touchdown Realty to demolish 104 Duke Street (corner of Queen Street) and replace it with 5-unit complex. This is a virtual meeting; find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Thursday, July 15

Arts on Main / Chalk the Block – Artists will set up on Main Street, with pieces to buy. Chalk the Block is an opportunity to flex your creative muscles and have some fun with chalk. Participants (individuals or teams) get a box of chalk, one t-shirt, and a square of asphalt to create your masterpiece. At EG Town Hall, 125 Main Street; from 4:30 to 8 p.m. There will be awards for first and second place in each category; categories are age 7 and younger, 8 to 11, 12 to 15, 16+ and family. You can find the rest of the Main Street Stroll schedule HERE.

Nickel Jukebox at Academy – Motown tunes are the order of the evening at this week’s Academy Field concert. The music goes from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Find the full schedule HERE.

Friday, July 16



Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market, at the south end of the park, is open Fridays through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out more about R.I. farmers markets HERE.