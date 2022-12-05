EG Calendar: Impaired Driving Conversation; Stone Ridge Luminaria

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Tuesday, Dec. 6

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 7 p.m. On the agenda (find it HERE, including the Zoom link), the panel will elect a new chair and vice chair and recognize the EGHS Unified Volleyball and Girls Cross Country teams as well as the Cole Boys Cross Country team.

Thursday, Dec. 8

A Conversation about Impaired Driving, the Law, and a Call to Action – This community forum, sponsored by the Tori Lynn Andreozzi Foundation, is where victims, highway safety professionals, legislators, prevention specialists, prosecutors, members of law enforcement, and the public can discuss ways to make the roadways in Rhode Island safer by eliminating impaired driving. This is the Senior Project of Gracie Kauffman, Class of 2023, and friend of Olivia Passaretti, victim of an impaired driver. At Swift Community Center, 121 Peirce Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Moderators and speakers include: Gracie Kauffman – East Greenwich Class of 2023 and friend of Olivia Passaretti; Cathy Andreozzi – Founder of the Tori Lynn Andreozzi Foundation; Stephen Dambruch – Chief, Criminal Division, R.I. Office of the Attorney General; Gabrielle Abbate – Chief, Office of Highway Safety, RIDOT; Stephanie Lueckel, M.D. – Chief, Trauma, RI Hospital; Faculty, Brown University; Officer Thomas Cole – School Resource Officer, East Greenwich High School; Ireland Judge – PFS Grant Manager, Kent County Prevention Coalition; Robert Houghtaling – Director, Substance Abuse Prevention & Mental Health, East Greenwich.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Stone Ridge Luminaria – More than 4,000 candle lit paper lanterns will line the streets of the Stone Ridge neighborhood, marking a drive-through holiday tradition East Greenwich residents have enjoyed for more than 50 years. The outdoor display, which is free for the community, features thousands of luminaries alongside traditional holiday decorations. Each year Stone Ridge residents purchase the Luminaria kits at a small markup. The proceeds, along with additional contributions from neighborhood residents, will be donated to the Interfaith Coalition Emergency Fund, which helps neighbors in need with food and heating assistance. In 2021, the Luminaria event raised $2,000. Grab your loved ones, throw on your pajamas, pour some hot chocolate, and hop in the car for a beautiful drive-thru experience of the Stone Ridge neighborhood! The Stone Ridge neighborhood candlelight tour includes: Stone Ridge Drive; Granite Drive; Limerock Drive; Crystal Drive; Crystal Court; Fernwood Drive; Hill Drive; and portions of Boulder Way and Middle Road. Rain Date: Sunday, Dec. 11, from 5 to 9 p.m. Find out more HERE.

Looking Ahead …

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Technical Review Committee meeting – The TRC will be reviewing the proposal for 400+ residential units on Division Road. 9:30 a.m. at Town Hall.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 15-18

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – EGHS Avenger Theatre presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” Thursday through Sunday at the high school auditorium. Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.