EG Calendar: Histories of EG & Potowomut; Arts on Main Stroll

This Week

Tuesday, May 21

Cove Commission meeting – The panel meets in the first floor conference room at Town Hall at 5 p.m. Find the agenda to the in-person-only meeting HERE.

EG Housing Authority meeting – The EGHA meets at 146 First Avenue at 5:30 p.m. Find their agenda HERE.

Business After Hours @ Scotti’s Salumeria – The EG Chamber of Commerce’s monthly after-hours get together will be at Scotti’s Salumeria, 4654 Post Road, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. $5 members, $10 non-members.

Town Council meeting – The panel, sitting as the Board of Licensures, will continue the Low Key show-cause hearing that started April 9. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE.

Remembering Yesterday in East Greenwich – The East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society presents an evening with artist Don Mong, “Remembering Yesterday in East Greenwich,” at the Wireless & Steam Museum, 1300 Frenchtown Road. Free. Join us and be a part of the conversation! 7 p.m.

The Larchmont Remembered: Exploring RI’s Greatest Tragedy at Sea – Experience the unspeakable horror and witness the unrivaled heroism with Providence Journal columnist Daniel Harrington as he brings you eyewitness accounts, never-before-seen photographs, and a story that will leave you in tears. All aboard! At the EG Free Library on Peirce Street. Free and open to all. Registration required. Sign up online using this link: The Larchmont Remembered Registration Link.

Gratitude to Growth, a Mindful Poetry Writing Workshop – In an encouraging and friendly environment, participants will be invited to consider some of their most cherished moments, big and small. Reflecting on the poem, You Can’t Have it All, by Barbara Ras, participants will be guided through discussion, a personal writing exercise, and leave with their own original poem. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd, Warwick (www.warwickcfa.org). Registration is required – email [email protected].

Wednesday, May 22

Outdoor Storytime @ Academy Field Ages 0-2 – Join the EG Free Library at for stories, songs, and movement! Miss Melissa will usually be set up in the back of the field on top of the hill in the shade. Bring a blanket or towel to sit on and enjoy! No registration required. Weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather cancellation information will be announced in our event calendar and on our facebook page at least an hour before the event starts. 10:30 a.m.

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

Thursday, May 23

Outdoor Storytime @ Academy Field Ages 3-5 – Join the EG Free Library at Academy Field for stories, songs, and movement! Miss Melissa will usually be set up in the back of the field on top of the hill in the shade. Bring a blanket or towel to sit on and enjoy! No registration required. Weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather cancellation information will be announced in our event calendar and on our facebook page at least an hour before the event starts. 10:30 a.m.

Stories & STEM at EG Free Library – Listen to stories followed by a related Science, Technology, Engineering, or Math activity once a month! For ages 5 to 8. Registration is required. Please register online HERE.

History of Potowomut with Alan Clarke – The East Greenwich Academy Science Center is hosting a free speaking event with local historian Alan Clarke. He will speak on the fascinating history of the Potowomut peninsula. Through Clarke’s captivating stories and insights, this in-person event provides a unique opportunity to delve into our rich local history. Reserve your spot HERE.

Arts on Main / Chalk the Block Stroll – The first stroll of the season offers arts on display as well as an opportunity for you to create your own! On Main Street between First Avenue and Division Street, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Looking Ahead

Monday, May 27

Memorial Day Parade – The parade steps off from Academy Field at 10 a.m., proceeds up Spring Street to Mawney and then to First Avenue. The parade stops at Cliff Street to lay a wreath at the WWII monument there, then proceeds to Main Street, where the parade turns left and continues to Town Hall for closing ceremonies and the laying of another wreath. Spectators are most welcome! Find out more HERE.

Varnum Armory Museum Open House – From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., come explore the historic Varnum Armory Museum, home of the largest collection of Rhode Island military history. The collection includes thousands of military relics – flags, uniforms, artillery, weapons, and art – spanning from the 17th century on through to the present day. Touring the museum during an open house is free, but donations are encouraged. No reservation is required. During a public open house, you can walk through the museum rooms and exhibits at your own pace. Docents will be present to answer any questions. Find more details HERE.

Wednesday, May 29

Outdoor Storytime @ Academy Field Ages 0-2 – Join the EG Free Library at for stories, songs, and movement! Miss Melissa will usually be set up in the back of the field on top of the hill in the shade. Bring a blanket or towel to sit on and enjoy! No registration required. Weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather cancellation information will be announced in our event calendar and on our facebook page at least an hour before the event starts. 10:30 a.m.

Preschool Art – Children ages 3-5 are encouraged to come to the EG Free Library for a fun preschool art program! Throughout the program they will make a take-home-craft and be able to visit various stations that have been set up to help them explore their senses and creativity.

Come join us for some fun! From 2 to 3 p.m. Registration is required. Please use the link to sign up: Preschool Art Registration Form.

Whitehouse–Valverde Election 2024 Fundraiser – The EG Democratic Town Committee is holding an “Election 2024” fundraiser with Senator Sheldon Whitehouse along with R.I. State Senator Bridget Valverde. To be held at Caryn Corenthal’s home, 15 Brookfield Court, East Greenwich, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP to [email protected] by May 26; $25 donation suggested (donate HERE).

Thursday, May 30

Outdoor Storytime @ Academy Field Ages 3-5 – Join the EG Free Library at Academy Field for stories, songs, and movement! Miss Melissa will usually be set up in the back of the field on top of the hill in the shade. Bring a blanket or towel to sit on and enjoy! No registration required. Weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather cancellation information will be announced in our event calendar and on our facebook page at least an hour before the event starts. 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, June 1

High Tea – The East Greenwich Lutheran Church is holding a high tea fundraiser at 2 p.m. $30. Learn more at their website HERE.

Picnic in the Park – event held at Academy Field 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tommy James will be performing a magic show at 11 a.m. followed by live music from Stone Cold Gypsies. There will be games, activities and so much more!

Spring Open Studios at Shady Lea Mill – The historic Shady Lea Mill, 215 Shady Lea Rd., North Kingstown, will open its doors for our Spring Open Studios from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop original one-of- a-kind works of art direct from gifted resident artists and artisans. Choose from jewelry, rugs, woodworking, pottery, paintings, photography and so much more. Enjoy tax-free shopping with free admission and free parking. Donations to the NK ood Pantry will be accepted Fat each point of entry.

Sunday, June 2

Sip & Shop at Heritage Gifts & Glass Studio – The shop and studio will be open from 12 to 3 p.m. 5580 Post Road.

Spring Choral Concert at St. Luke’s – Music for the spirit and the soul from the St. Cecilia children’s choir, the adult Canterbury Choir and The Amigos. 4 p.m. in the church at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce Street. Free and open to all; donations are welcome.