EG Calendar: Elementary School Dreaming; School Committee Mtg.

If you have an event you want to share, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. We would love to feature it here!

Monday, Dec. 20

Elementary Visioning Session – The EG School Department is beginning a multi-stage process to seek approval from the state to improve its school facilities. Community input is critical in this process in order to set goals based on community comments and concerns. All are invited to attend and participate in this process. Visioning sessions will be held separately for the elementary, middle and high schools. The one for the elementary schools takes place tonight on Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. click here for the Zoom link.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

School Committee meeting – On the agenda for their last meeting of 2021, the School Committee will vote on hiring the law firm of Henneous, Carroll, Lombardo to replace Matt Oliverio, who recently resigned. They are also considering hiring lawyer Janson Knight for due process work.

Saturday, Dec. 25

Merry Christmas!

Looking ahead …

Monday, Dec. 27

Free Day at the Zoo – Roger Williams Park Zoo is offering free admission to all on Friday, December 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to share the holiday spirit with the community by bringing non-perishable food items to benefit the Rhode Island Community Food Bank that day. Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses is generously donating a truck and staff to help collect all food items and deliver everything to the R.I. Food Bank. Look for the Cardi’s truck in the Zoo’s main parking lot. It might be chilly, but many of the animals at Roger Williams Park Zoo enjoy the cooler temperatures, including the adorable red pandas, captivating snow leopards, and delightful moon bears all on the Marco Polo Trail. For a complete list of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank’s most needed items, please go to: http://rifoodbank.org/get-involved/donate-food/#needed. For more information regarding the free admission day at the Zoo, visit rwpzoo.org.