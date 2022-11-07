EG Calendar: Election Day, Veterans Day Parade

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].This Week

Monday, Nov. 7



School Committee meeting – Only two items on the agenda – approval of a vendor for a special education audit and approval of superintendent’s goals. At 9 a.m. at Cole Middle School. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE.

Tuesday, Nov. 8



Election Day – Voting opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m. Where you vote may have changed since 2020. If you didn’t vote in the primary, check this list of polling stations HERE.

Wednesday, Nov. 9



School Building Committee meeting – At 10:30 a.m. The agenda and location will be available 48 hours before the meeting.

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

Historic District Commission meeting – The panel will review a request to demolish the house at 67 Queen St., approval of EG Historic Preservation Signs around town, and a number of residential projects. In Council Chambers at Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Find the agenda HERE.

Friday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day Parade – The town’s annual tribute to military veterans kicks off from Academy Field at 10 a.m. This year’s grand marshall is Charlotte Dumas. Read more HERE.

She + Me Collective Market – The market is indoors this time and will go through the weekend. It features all-female artists, makers and owners. 5600 Post Road (in the former Benny’s space). Friday 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday 12 to 6 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

She + Me Collective Market – The market is indoors this time and will go through the weekend. It features all-female artists, makers and owners. 5600 Post Road (in the former Benny’s space). Friday 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday 12 to 6 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13

She + Me Collective Market – The market is indoors this time and will go through the weekend. It features all-female artists, makers and owners. 5600 Post Road (in the former Benny’s space). Friday 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday 12 to 6 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Looking Ahead …

Monday, Nov. 14



Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Looking Farther Ahead …

Saturday, Nov. 26

East Greenwich Hill and Harbor Turkey Trot – This year’s 5K and Fun Run around downtown is benefitting the Olivia Passaretti Memorial Scholarship Fund. The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m. Click on this link to register or see attached flyer for additional information.

Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4

Open Studios at the Mill at Shady Lea – This year we are hosting a fundraiser for the North Kingstown Food Bank. Each artist and artisan is donating one of their works for sale. Admission is free but we are still asking for everyone to remember to bring a donation of a canned good for the Food Bank..Come support artists and artisans from all over Rhode Island. You won’t be disappointed! 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 215 Shady Lea Road in North Kingstown. Find out more at themillatshadylea.com.