EG Calendar: Election Day; Veterans Day Parade

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Tuesday, November 7

Election Day – The only thing on the ballot for East Greenwich voters is a $150 million school bond referendum. The only poll open for this election is at Swift Community Center, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

Wednesday, November 8

RIPTA Photo ID popup – RIPTA Customer Service staff will be in East Greenwich to provide bus passes to qualified seniors and individuals with disabilities. These statewide Photo ID community site visits allow residents in both rural and urban areas to access transit information and apply for the reduced fare bus pass program. At Swift Community Center, 121 Peirce St., from 10 a.m. to noon.

Thursday, November 9

Kristallnacht Candlelight Vigil – East Greenwich clergy will lead this annual solemn remembrance of “the night of broken glass,” when Nazis terrorized Jews in Austria on this date in 1938. All are welcome. At Westminster Unitarian Church, 119 Kenyon Avenue.

Friday, November 10

School Building Committee meeting – The panel will meet in the conference room at Cole Middle School at 9:30. Agenda and Zoom link will be added when they become available.

Saturday, November 11

EG’s Veterans Day Parade – The annual parade steps off from Academy Field at 10 a.m., marches up Spring Street, and across Mawney to First Avenue, where it pauses to lay a wreath at the war memorial there. The parade then continues to Main Street north, and finishes at Town Hall, where the closing ceremony is held.

Native Orchids – At this month’s meeting of the Ocean State Orchid Society, botanist Neela de Zoysa will speak about New England’s native orchids. We will have our usual “grow and show” (members show and discuss their current orchid collection). Light refreshments to be served. The public is welcome to join. 1 p.m. at Rocky Hill Grange, 1340 S County Trail, East Greenwich, RI 02818 (entrance at rear of building).

Fabulous Fibonacci at Academy Science Center – Numbers! Sequences! Integers! Come discover Who, What and How! Recommended for children in grade 3 and up. 1 p.m. 60 Church Street (at Academy Field). Find out more at the website HERE. Register by emailing [email protected] or call/text (401) 258-7416.

Next Week

Monday, November 13

No School – Veterans Day Observed

EG Republican Town Committee meeting – The EGRTC’s monthly meeting takes place at Safehouse Restaurant with guest speakerStuart Peterson, a financial advisor who will discuss the state of the economy. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. Meetings are open to registered Republicans and unaffiliated voters who lean right. Dinner and bar service will be available.

Tuesday, November 14

Native American Beading Workshop – A hands-on session with Mishki Thompson at the EG Free Library. For ages 10 and older. Registration is required; find out more HERE.

Wednesday, November 15

Greenwich Bay Woman’s Club meeting – The GBWC is holding its November meeting at Swift Community Center (dining room) at 6:30 p.m. We will have a discussion on wine pairings for the holidays. All are welcome to attend.

Planning Board meeting – The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Check back closer to the date for a link to the agenda.

Nov. 24-26

Ocean State Artisans Holiday Craft Show & Food Drive – Back for its 32nd year, this Thanksgiving weekend event is one of the largest holiday craft shows in Rhode Island. Featuring a wide variety of handcrafted items made by local artisans, this year’s show also features made-to-order fresh wreaths from Big John Leyden’s Tree Farm. Place your wreath order when you enter and then enjoy shopping the 80+ booths. Your wreath will be ready when your shopping is done! Children can enjoy face painting and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Shoppers can take part in the “Ocean State Artisans Challenge” to win a prize. The first 200 shoppers each day will receive a special gift (1 per family). Friday and Saturday, November 24-25, from 9-5; Sunday, November 26 from 10-4, at 5600 Post Road (site of the old Benny’s) $3 per adult. $1 off admission with the donation of a non-perishable food item for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. Please help us reach our goal of raising 5,500 pounds of food! 100 percent of the admission fees are donated to local charities. This year’s charities are: Lucy’s Hearth, Maggie’s Pet Pantry, Project Hand Up, Rhode Home Rescue, the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, and Sweet Binks Rescue, Inc. Shop for unique gifts while giving back to the community.

Saturday, November 25

EG Turkey Trot – The holiday weekend 5K and Fun Run are back, but starting and ending at a new location: 38 Water St. (Finn’s Harborside). The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m.; the 1-mile Fun Run starts at 9:30. The cost is $30 for the 5K and $15 for the Fun Run. Proceeds to benefit the Military Family Relief Fund. You can pre-register HERE.

Small Business Saturday – Support our local businesses today and all holiday season long!

Friday, December 1

Walk thru Wildwoods – Gather friends and family for two illuminated evenings at Wildwood – holiday shop from unique Rhode Island businesses and creators, pick out fresh cut-trees, greens, ornaments, gifts, and other holiday essentials, enjoy delicious food & seasonal alcoholic/non-alcoholic sips including hot cocoa by the fire, walk festive tree-lined pathways of decorative light displays and joyful scenes “through the wildwoods” – and more! Visit the event page for full details: each night is unique to the vendors available and activities taking place. (For instance – Santa visits Saturday, December 2nd between 4:30pm-6:30pm!) EVENT PAGE

Saturday, December 2

Walk thru Wildwoods – Gather friends and family for night two at Wildwood – holiday shop from unique Rhode Island businesses and creators, pick out fresh cut-trees, greens, ornaments, gifts, and other holiday essentials, enjoy delicious food & seasonal alcoholic/non-alcoholic sips including hot cocoa by the fire, walk festive tree-lined pathways of decorative light displays and joyful scenes “through the wildwoods” – and more! Santa visits Saturday between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.!). Here’s a link for more info.

Saturday, December 9

NEWS Museum’s Annual Carol Sing – In the Meeting Hall. Treats and beverages after the Christmas Carols in the Mayes Building. More info coming soon… 7 p.m.