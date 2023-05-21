EG Calendar: Eldredge Tour, Council Meeting

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, May 22

Tour of Eldredge Elementary – The School Building Committee will be offering a tour of Eldredge starting at 5 p.m. All are welcome. Eldredge has been identified as a school to close as part of the schools master plan. You can read more about that HERE.

Town Council meeting – On the agenda, the panel will review liquor license renewal for the Greenwich Hotel and a new liquor license for Downtown Tilly. It will also discuss the FY2024 budget and the school building master plan adopted by the School Committee in April. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE. 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall.

Tuesday, May 23

Business After Hours at Wildwood Nursery – The EG Chamber of Commerce’s monthly business networking event is at Wildwood Nursery from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free.

Zoning Board meeting – The agenda has three residential applications. Find it HERE, along with the Zoom link.

Chillin’ With Dylan – Come join Bob Houghtaling to explore Bob Dylan’s impact as well as the times of which he wrote and sang, including civil rights, peace, rock & roll and his present influence. Rhode Island played a key role in the “Dylan Story” when he went “electric” at the Newport Folk Festival. Come and enjoy an interesting evening. From 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Oceans of Grace, 118 Division Street (corner of Pearl Street).

Wednesday, May 24

LGBTQ+ Youth & Substance Abuse: A Discussion – This event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the East Greenwich Free Library and run by the Kent County Prevention Coalition. For more information regarding this program, contact Bob Houghtaling at 401–230–2246 or [email protected].

Thursday, May 25

Saving Money by Greening Homes and Buildings – The North Kingstown Democratic Town Committee, Climate Jobs R.I., and Climate Action Rhode Island are sponsoring a forum on “Saving Money by Greening Homes and Buildings,” at 6:30 p.m. at the North Kingstown Free Library. Sen, Sheldon Whitehouse and Town Manager Ralph Mollis will present. 100 Boone Street.

Friday, May 26

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Saturday, May 27

EG GOP Field Trip to ‘Boots on the Ground for Heroes’ – The East Greenwich Republican Town Committee will be taking a field trip to Newport for lunch and then going to the Boots on the Ground for Heroes memorial – a display of over 7,000 boots honoring post 9/11 fallen service members – at Fort Adams State Park in Newport. More information about this event can be found on their website: https://osdri.org/boots-on-the-ground/. Let the EGRTC know you are interested in joining by emailing [email protected].

Looking Ahead …

Monday, May 29

Memorial Day Parade – The East Greenwich tradition continues, with the parade stepping off from Academy Field at 10 a.m. and proceeding via Rector Street to First Avenue, then Main Street, finishing at Town Hall. Read more HERE.

Friday, June 2

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Monday, June 5

Marvelous Math Monday – This is a monthly feature of the Academy Science Center, this Monday’s topic is Geometric Pattern Play. The hour-long program offers a hands-on activity, at 3 p.m. for middle and high school students and 4 p.m. for elementary students. At the Academy Science Center, 60 Church St. Please register online HERE or email [email protected].

Christ Community Kitchen Dinner – The meal is free and all are invited; donations are welcome. In the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Friday, June 9

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Sunday, June 11

Classic Car Show – The 14th Annual “Cause for Paws” Classic Car Show roars to life at 171 Service Place, located at 171 Service Ave. (off Jefferson Blvd.) in Warwick. Gates open at 9 a.m. Classic Cars, including Antiques, Hot Rods, Muscle Cars, Exotics, Rat Rods plus Custom Cars and Fire Trucks along with all-year Corvettes are invited to exhibit. The vehicle registration fee is $15 per car and is from 9 AM to 12 PM, with free goody bags and commemorative Dash Plaques to the first 100 registrations. Free admission for all spectators. For more information, contact Show Co-Directors Ruth Napolitano and Dawn Burnham by email [email protected] or at 401-480-9769. Rain date: Sunday, July 16. For updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfTheWarwickAnimalShelter or http://friendsri.org.

Monday, June 12

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.