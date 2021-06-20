EG Calendar: EGHS Wall of Honor, Dogs on Main Stroll, Pride Picnic, Benefit Concert

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]

Monday, June 21

Town Council meeting – On the agenda, not a whole lot actually: A resolution for recognizing Pride Month, a vote to award up to $126,000 to M.E. O’Brien & Sons to renovate the playground at Fairview Park (which will be reimbursed by a grant from RIDEM), and the abatement of $46,000 in back taxes from 2009 and earlier and a few other things. Find the full agenda, including the virtual link, HERE.

Bikash Family Benefit Show – EGHS is hosting a special evening of performances by students in a benefit for the Bikash family. General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

What Happened to Snow Town? – A hardscrabble Providence neighborhood near the state house, Snow Town was home to a mixed-race community surrounded by saloons and brothels. In 1831 a racially motivated mob burned the homes of Black residents on nearby Olney Street. For the EG Historic Preservation Socieity’s June meeting, Heather Olson will describe the circumstances of the attacks and show remarkable artifacts excavated at the site by the Public Archeology Lab. In a virtual program she will show how PAL used state-of-the-art technology to uncover this lost neighborhood. Heather was project manager of the Snow Town excavation for Public Archeology Lab in Pawtucket. This free Zoom program is sponsored by the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society. Register at [email protected] for the Zoom link. At 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22



Avant Garden Trip – The Cindy-Wood Garden Club in East Greenwich is sponsoring a trip to Avant Gardens on Tuesday, June 22nd. Located in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, Avant Gardens is rated one of the best plant nurseries in New England, with a huge selection of unusual shrubs, trees, perennials and exotic succulents. Gardeners are invited to join us to view the plantings, be inspired and fill in the gaps in their plantings. Meet at 9:30 at Showcase Cinemas to carpool to the gardens. Plan to join the club members for lunch at an area restaurant. For more information call Suzanne Wind at 203-253-7398 or email her at [email protected].

Wednesday, June 23

EGHS Wall of Honor Ceremony – This year’s ceremony will be twice as good, since it features WOF inductees for this year and last year due to the pandemic. The event will be held in the auditorium at EGHS, starting at 6 p.m. You can find out who is being inducted and more HERE.

Friday, June 25



Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market, at the south end of the park, is open Fridays through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out more about R.I. farmers markets HERE.

Saturday, June 26

PRIDE Picnic – LGBT vendors; bring-your-own-food for lunch, live music by the band Typical Control, in support of the LGBT community in honor of Pride Month. Family friendly with CDC guidelines. At Academy Field from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.