 EG Calendar: EG News @ Finn’s! Savor EG! Weird Island!

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]. Photo by Ray Johnson

Through Oct. 5: Early voting is available in the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Nicole Bucka and Peter Carney are running for a vacant seat on the EG School Committee in a special election Oct. 5.

Monday, Sept. 20

EG News Candidate Interview – Tune in to a live interview with School Committee candidate Nicole Bucka at 5:30 p.m. on the EG Facebook page or Youtube channel. If you are unable to attend, the recording will be available to watch at your convenience. Regretfully, candidate Peter Carney declined to participate.

Mindfulness Meditation – The sessions offer a westernized, secular version of Vipassana, also known as insight, open-hearted, and analytic meditation. Sessions often include guided breathing meditation, movement meditation, loving-kindness meditation, and music meditation. The meditation exercises are guided and no experience is needed. The first and third Monday of the month. Free. For further information: www.warwickcfa.org or 401-737-0010. At the Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Road. 6 to 7:30 p.m.

EGHPS presents Sara Corbin and Weird Island – In a virtual program sponsored by the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society, Sara Corbin will share some bizarre tales of Rhode Island history, such as Roger Williams and the man-eating tree, or the day it rained fish in Olneyville as well as other little known stories about our peculiar state. Sara began a weekly podcast, Weird Island, while working from her home in Pawtucket during the pandemic. She is a brand manager for the Transformer toys at Hasbro and an amateur historian/storyteller. She’ll describe why she started this project, how she finds and researches her offbeat stories and the technological intricacies of making a podcast in her living room. This free Zoom meeting about a podcast begins at 7:30. To register go to the events page at [email protected]. You will receive contact information one day before the program.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

‘Taste of EG’ Stroll – Postponed from last Thursday, this final stroll of the summer season features local restaurants offering samples of their cuisine. And, as always, there will be other vendors and live music offerings. From 5 to 8 p.m. on Main Street between First Avenue and Division Street.

School Committee meeting – The panel meets at Cole Middle School at 7 p.m. On the agenda, the panel will get an update on construction as well as a report from Facilities Director Bob Wilmarth on master planning and visioning work. Find the full agenda HERE.

A Welcoming Place – A supportive environment for those who have a loved one struggling with substance use disorder. For more information, contact Bob Houghtaling at [email protected] or Christine King at [email protected]. At St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. From 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

EG News at Finn’s Harborside! Join us for light hors d’oeurves and cocktails on the deck at Finn’s on Water Street. The Sliding Capos will be on hand providing their fabulous music. This fundraiser for EG News is free but donations are welcome – come out and support local news! From 5 to 7 p.m. 38 Water St.

Planning Board meeting – The panel is holding a public workshop and discussion on the town’s Municipal Wastewater Facilities Plan. This session complies with state requirements of public participation when updating the town’s plan. Town officials will share details about the current collection system and treatment plant and will begin to identify alternatives for the future. The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the agenda HERE.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Savor East Greenwich – Sample some of the best food East Greenwich restaurants have to offer at the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce “Savor East Greenwich” at the EG Yacht Club. From 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets and more information are available HERE.

Friday, Sept. 24



Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market, at the south end of the park, is open Fridays through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out more about R.I. farmers markets HERE.

EG Restaurant Week – EG Restaurant Week is back and goes through Oct. 3 (yes, more than a week!). The EG Chamber of Commerce is finalizing the participants but you can learn more HERE.

Looking ahead …

Monday, Sept. 27



EG Library CLOSED through Oct. 1 – East Greenwich Free Library will be closed from Monday September 27 through Friday, October 1, for renovations. The library will be getting a much-needed new carpet. In order to carpet the main level, we need to close to the public. The lower level will be carpeted in following weeks, with individual areas being closed off as flooring is installed. During our closing, no overdue fines will be charged. In addition, any reserved or “hold” items that arrive Sept. 27 and Oct. 1 will be held longer, so that patrons have ample time to collect them.

Friday, Oct. 1



Tuesday, Oct. 5

School Committee – The panel meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month. The agenda will be available closer to the date. 7 p.m. at Cole Middle School and via Zoom.

East Greenwich Art Club – The EG Art Club is back this fall, with their first meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the First Baptist Church, 30 Peirce St. Use the Montrose Street entrance. We encourage anyone interested in art to join us for a friendly “Meet and Greet” to learn about the club and our upcoming artist demonstrations and local exhibit opportunities. You can bring one piece of work for critiquing by the group, or just come and enjoy a social meeting. For more information contact the club at [email protected] or www.eastgreenwichartclub.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Making Hay II – Building a sense of community is an important part of our mental health. What better way to achieve this than engaging with friends, listening to music and learning about some great work being done to alleviate stress. All of this while enjoying an evening at Faith Hill Farm, 2056 Division Road, at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Bob Houghtaling at 401-230-2246 or [email protected]