EG Calendar: EG Chamber Fashion Show; School, Planning Board Meetings

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]

Tuesday, June 15

School Committee meeting – On the agenda, the panel will vote on accepting the resignation of member Lori McEwen and they will discuss returning to in-person meetings as well as review several policies. Find the full agenda, including the virtual link, HERE.

Wednesday, June 16

Planning Board meeting – The only item on the agenda is Franklin Terrace, a 12-unit development proposed the land behind Anderson’s Ski & Dive of Franklin Road. Find the agenda, including the virtual link, HERE. Read more about the Planning Board’s first look at the project HERE.

EG Chamber (Outdoor!) Fashion Show – Here’s a way to see fashion and once again go to an event with friends. Held on the lawn at Rocky Hill Country Day School, this fashion show is designed to help support retailers Zuzus, Therapy, Fitting Experience and Peach. Graze on main is donating stemless glasses and charcuterie. The Savory Grape, Tio Mateo’s and Silver Spoon Bakery are all contributing delicious food and drink. Jen Righi, former Fox TV News Anchor, is hosting. The show is in memory of the remarkable Lorraine Kane, Chamber board member and friend who touched all that knew her. For more information, click HERE. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Rain date June 17.

Friday, June 18

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market, at the south end of the park, is open Fridays through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out more about R.I. farmers markets HERE.

Saturday, June 19

Beach Clean Up – Ohanga is sponsoring a beach clean-up of Misquamicut State Beach. Here’s the link to the Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/1wywG1pRZ. And here’s the link to RSVP and reserve cleaning supplies: https://ohanga.typeform.com/to/vqDpkeHT.

Looking ahead …

Wednesday, June 23

EGHS Wall of Honor Ceremony – This year’s ceremony will be twice as good, since it features WOF inductees for this year and last year due to the pandemic. The event will be held in the auditorium at EGHS, starting at 6 p.m. You can find out who is being inducted and more HERE.

Saturday, June 26

PRIDE Picnic – LGBT vendors; bring-your-own-food for lunch, live music by the band Typical Control, in support of the LGBT community in honor of Pride Month. Family friendly with CDC guidelines. At Academy Field from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.