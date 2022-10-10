EG Calendar: Division Rd. Project Review; GA Candidate Forums

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, Oct. 10

Indigenious Peoples’ Day / Columbus Day – No school today as we remember the people who inhabited the United States before, and the arrival of, Christopher Columbus in 1492.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Technical Review Committee – There are two projects on the agenda, the hotel planned for 20 Water Street (i.e. the Old Jail) and the 410 residential units planned for the north side of Division Road between Westfield Drive and Moosehorn Road. The meeting takes place at Town Hall (not sure the room!) at 9:30 a.m. Find the agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE.

School Committee meeting – The panel meets at 6 p.m. at Cole Middle School and on the agenda are the superintendent’s report and a number of policy reviews as well as reports from the Health & Wellness and School Building Committee subcommittees. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Town Council meeting – The panel will be commending Mary Mastrostefano for her 100th birthday, and recognizing Troop 2 East Greenwich for their 100th anniversary, October 2022 as Dyslexia Awareness Month and Robert Siple and Brian Clement for their recent EGPD promotions. The council will also be hearing the first reading of a new parking ordinance for Grand View Road and Eugene Street. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Christian Zen Meditation – Oceans of Grace is offering Lime Rock Christian Zen Meditation classes every other Tuesday evening at 7, starting tonight. The in-person session will be led by Rev. Gene Dyszlewski via Zoom. All are welcome and it is free. Dates through October are 9/27, 10/11 and 10/25. Rev. Gene will also be joining soon for an in-person class. If you would like to register for the classes or have any questions, contact Jane Sullivan, [email protected] or (401) 339-9797.

Wednesday, Oct. 12



General Assembly Candidate Forums –You will be able to hear from House 30 and 24 and Senate 35 candidates on a variety of topics as they respond to questions we’ve gathered from readers (you can submit questions through Friday, Oct. 7). These forums are organized by EG News and the EG Chamber of Commerce, with the generous support of NEIT and the EG Rotary Club. The forums will run from 5:30 to 6:15, 6:30 to 7:15, and 7:30 to 8:15. The public is welcome. The forums will be videotaped so they can be watched on demand.

Friday, Oct. 14

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market goes from 9 to noon. Find it at the first entrance to the park off Ives Road.

Large Rummage Sale – The First Baptist Church EG’s rummage sale is back back, and bigger than ever! Clothing (men, women, children), linens, kitchen wares, crafts, furniture, jewelry, seasonal stuff, books, toys. If you can’t find your “treasure” here, you don’t need it! First Baptist Church, 31 Peirce St, East Greenwich. Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. NO early birds, please! For more information, check out www.firstbaptisteg.org.

Saturday, Oct. 15

‘Capturing the Past’ Plein Air Event at NE Wireless & Steam Museum – The East Greenwich Art Club and the New England Wireless & Steam Museum are co-sponsoring a plein air painting day on the grounds of the museum. The museum is offering a discounted entrance fee ($10) to artists throughout the region who wish to enter the grounds between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to draw, paint, or photograph the unique historic machines and buildings on site. For more information, contact newsm.org or eastgreenwichartclub.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Business After Hours – The EG Chamber of Commerce is holding its monthly Business After Hours event at Crestar Picture Framing on Liberty Street. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Members $5; non-members $10. Find out more HERE.

‘Meet Me at the Biltmore’ – The monthly EG Historic Preservation Society meeting will feature Amanda Quay Blount, author of the book, Meet Me at the Biltmore: 100 Years at Providence’s Most Storied Hotel. 7:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Contact [email protected] for the link.

Thursday, Oct. 20

EG Parks and Recreation Author Event: Christine Carr – A read along and discussion of Corwin & Friends We Can Do It, a children’s book by Frenchtown Elementary PE teacher Christine Carr. The story tackles topics like fair play, creating positive friendships, and coping with challenges. The event ends with a fun fitness activity! Copies of We Can Do It will be available for purchase after the event. At the EG Recreation Building, 1127 Frenchtown Road, 6 p.m. Register here: egrecreation.recdesk.com.

Active Shooter Training – Steve Branch, retired EGPD officer, is back in East Greenwich to provide a training for active shooters. Free. At EGPD, from 6 to 8 p.m. Click HERE for more information and to register.

ASAPP Café’s Milk & Cookies – You are invited to an important and fun event led by middle and high school aged youth from East Greenwich. The ASAPP Café will be the site for a Milk & Cookies night and a great opportunity to hear directly from kids about issues pertaining to mental health. You will also be able to revert back to those days when adults read you stories, provided a quick snack, then sent you off to bed. What better way to connect with youth than to become one yourself? All of this and more at ASAPP Café’s Milk & Cookies night. For more information please contact Bob Houghtaling at 401-230-2246 or [email protected]

Sunday, Oct. 23

Water Street Cornhole Tournament – A new event sponsored by the EG Chamber and hosted by Finn’s Harborside and Water Street Kitchen, the tournament will be held in front of both restaurants, with food, drinks and prizes. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – bags fly at noon. Register at eastgreenwichchamber.com. Rain date Oct. 29.