EG Calendar: Division Rd. Project, Stolen Valor Sentencing

Above: A painting of the East Greenwich waterfront by Dr. Daniel H. Greene circa 1870s. It is on exhibition in the Varnum House on Peirce Street.

This Week

Monday, March 13

Town Council meeting – On the agenda, the panel is reviewing the noise ordinance and the community services master plan. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE. At 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall.

Tuesday, March 14

Technical Review Committee meeting – The panel will be reviewing the Division Road Neighborhood project, the development that proposes 400 housing units on Division Road between Westfield Drive and Moosehorn Road. At Town Hall at 9:30 a.m. Find the agenda HERE. Read more HERE.

Sarah Cavanaugh sentencing hearing – Federal District Court Chief Judge John McConnell will be presiding over the sentencing of Sarah Cavanaugh of East Greenwich, who has pleaded guilty of fraud related to “stolen valor” charges. 2 p.m. Federal Courthouse, 1 Exchange Plaza, Providence. You can log on via Zoom HERE.

Waterfront Study Public Forum – This workshop will provide residents with a more in-depth discussion on the options in the Waterfront Study and an opportunity to look at short/mid and long-term possibilities for enhancements and improvements in the waterfront area. Read more HERE. Once concluded, the consultant will move to finalize the documents and supporting materials with full narrative to support a final report to be reviewed and accepted by the Council in the coming months. All residents are welcome to attend. At 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall.

Wednesday, March 15

Planning Board meeting – The panel meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Sunday, March 19

Rabies Clinic & Dog Registration – Town dog license registration opens on this day and dog owners need proof of rabies vaccination. If your dog needs a rabies shot, you can head over to the EGPD, the site of a rabies clinic, between 9 and 11 a.m. For more information, click HERE.

Looking Ahead …

Monday, March 20

EG Republican Town Committee Trivia Night – At 6:30 p.m., at The Patio on Main for some healthy competition and a chance to prove your knowledge of history, politics, and pop culture. Create your own team, or we’ll match you with others. We’ll have prizes for our top winners. There is a $10 suggested donation, and dinner and bar service will be available. If possible, please let us know you will be joining us by emailing us at [email protected]

Tuesday, March 21

School Construction Community Forum – At 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Cole Middle School for the community at large to hear about possible school building plans and ask questions.

School Committee meeting – The panel will meet in the library at Cole Middle School immediately following the community forum (listed above). The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Thursday, March 23

School Construction Forum for Seniors – This session for older residents in town will include members of the School Building Committee and is meant to provide information and answer questions. The time and place of this forum were not available at press time; we will update when we get that information.

Looking Farther Ahead …

Thursday, March 30

School Construction Community Forum – At 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Cole Middle School for the community at large to hear about possible school building plans and ask questions.

Saturday, April 15

A Comedy Fundraiser – Sponsored by the Greenwich Bay Women’s Club, top local comedians will perform to benefit Hope Alzheimer’s Center at the East Greenwich Fireman’s Club, 80 Queen St. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. BYOS (Bring Your Own Snacks). There will be a cash bar and 50/50 raffles. This is an 18-and-older event. TIckets are $40. For tickets contact Debra at [email protected].

Wednesday, April 19



Planning Board meeting – A public hearing on the Division Road project is set to be on the agenda. The full agenda (including the location and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date. 7 p.m.