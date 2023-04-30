EG Calendar: Division Rd. Plan Hearing; ‘Sip & Stroll’; May Breakfast

Above: The property proposed for the Division Road Neighborhood is outlined in red; a continuation of the public hearing on the project is Wednesday.

This Week

Tuesday, May 2

School Committee meeting – Among the items on the agenda, the panel will discuss formation of a fact-finding working group on School Resource Officers and will get an update on the district’s long-awaited new website. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE. In the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m.

East Greenwich Art Club meeting – The club meets at the East Greenwich United Methodist Church, 1558 S. County Trail, from 7 to 9 p.m. After a brief business meeting, members will show a slideshow, titled “We Love Our Pets.” The artists will talk about their creations. The meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information please contact the club at [email protected], or at the website HERE.

Wednesday, May 3

Planning Board meeting – The panel will resume the public hearing on the 410-unit “Division Road Neighborhood” proposal. The developer’s team presented the project at the Planning Board meeting. The agenda and Zoom link: PBA 2023-05-03 Hybrid. You can find the various documents, including an updated traffic report, under Planning Board Applications HERE. Read about the first part of the public hearing (4/19/23) HERE.



Partners for Prevention and Mental Health – This program will be held at the East Greenwich Free Library from 6:00-7:30 PM. For more information regarding this program, contact Bob Houghtaling at 401–230–2246 or [email protected].

Thursday, May 4

Special Town Council budget meeting – The budget for FY2024 (which starts July 1) will be made public Monday, May 1. This will be the Town Council’s first opportunity to discuss it as a group. In Council Chambers at Town Hall. Time tbd.

Friday, May 5

Gaspee Nights at the Museum – Kick off the 2023 Gaspee Days season with “Night at the Museum” from 6 to 8 p.m. The Aspray Boat House and the Pawtuxet Rangers Armory will both be open to view historic memorabilia. Each attendee will receive a commemorative glass and two drink tickets for beer or wine. We will have local breweries bringing this year’s “Gaspee Brews.” The donation to attend this event is $25; tickets are limited. Please purchase tickets through Eventbrite or the website here.

Saturday, May 6

EG Baptist’s Annual May Breakfast – The East Greenwich Baptist Church holds their May Breakfast from 6:30 to 10 a.m. The menu includes jonnycakes (made with local cornmeal), scrambled eggs, baked beans, home fries, muffins, coffee, tea, juice and pie. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children aged 8 and older. Takeout is also available. Call (401) 884-2322 for more information.

Smell the Flowers Walk – Join Bob Houghtaling and others in a Mental Health Month celebration walk. Meet at the Swift Community Center parking lot at 9:30 a.m. For more information, contact Bob Houghtaling at 401–230–2246 or [email protected]

‘Sip and Stroll’ on Main Street – In collaboration with the EG Chamber, a collection of gift stores on Main Street are holding a special afternoon where they will offer discounts, snacks and small sips of vino. Participating merchants include Gracious Soul, The Current, Bone Appetit Dog Store, The Green Door, Welcome to Shabalot, Third Rock Emporium, Plant Girl Shop, and Bags by Iris. From 3 to 6 p.m.

NK Community Chorus & Youth Chorus Spring Concert – Our spring concert theme is “All Things Bright and Beautiful.” The songs are chosen to celebrate joy, light, and beauty and will present a variety of musical moods and genres from energetic to reflective, including an extended medley from Into the Woods. At NKHS, 150 Fairway Dr., North Kingstown, at 7 p.m. Tickets: $15, $20 at the door; $5 for children 8 and under. Tickets are available for purchase through NKCC Members, at the following sales locations: Dave’s Market Quonset, Dave’s Market Wickford, North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce and Flowers by Bert and Peg, as well as online at: www.nkchorus.org, by calling 401-329-6990 or emailing [email protected]

Sunday, May 7



Plant Swap – EG Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Association is holding a plant swap at 11a.m. at the top of Academy Field on Rector Street. Bring anything you’d like to swap or come grab a plant! It would be very helpful if you could label your plants and specify if it’s sun or shade. This is a free event, open to anyone, even if you don’t have plants to swap!

Spring Fling Wellness Fair – A fair and community gathering held on the beautiful grounds of Faith Hill Farm, 2100 Division Road. This event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information regarding this program, contact Bob Houghtaling at 401-230-2246 or [email protected]

NK Community Chorus & Youth Chorus Spring Concert – At 3 p.m. (for more information, see listing above).

Looking Ahead …

Monday, May 8

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date, but the mandatory public hearing on the town’s FY2024 budget will probably be held that night.

Marvelous Math Monday – This is a monthly feature of the Academy Science Center, this Monday’s topic is Scavenger Hunt. The hour-long program offers a hands-on activity, at 3 p.m. for middle and high school students and 4 p.m. for elementary students. At the Academy Science Center, 60 Church St. Please register online HERE or email [email protected].

Saturday, May 13

Cindy-Wood Garden Club’s Annual Plant Sale – The members of the Cindy-Wood Garden Club have been planting up parts of their gardens to offer to the general public at inflation-proof prices, with perennials for sun and shade, ground covers, bushes, shrubs, flower arrangements and house plants too. Cash or checks only. In the auditorium at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. from 9 a.m. to noon.

Crafting for Critters Craft Fair – The 9th Annual Crafting for Critters Spring Craft Fair will be held outdoors at the Airport Professional Park, 2348 Post Rd., Warwick, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hosted by Friends of the Warwick Animal Shelter, over 70 artisans will be selling their locally handcrafted items just in time for Mother’s Day! Items for sale include fine art, jewelry, crafts, handcrafted accessories, garden items, apparel, home decor, baked goods, candies, jams & jellies, dog treats, pet accessories, books and more. Admission and parking are free. Food trucks will be on the premises. For more information or vendor application, contact Audrey Snow at 401-737-8752 or by email [email protected]. Donations of wet cat food and wet dog food for the animals at Warwick Animal Shelter are welcome. For updates, check their Facebook page HERE, or their website HERE.

Painting in Layers: the Grisaille Technique – The East Greenwich Art Club will present a workshop May 13 and 20 for students with some experience using oil paints, with instructor Dan Lake. Participants will learn how the masters of oil painting used a method that involved multiple layers of paint done over time. The first session will be composing and underpainting on a gessoed panel with acrylic paint. During the second session, you will overpaint the first work with oil paint. Use your own photos as inspiration. Panel and acrylic paint to be provided for session 1. Bring your own oils for session 2. Open to the public; $90 for members, $100 for nonmembers. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Greenwich Recreation Building, 1127 Frenchtown Road. For more information, or register, contact the East Greenwich Art Club: [email protected] or visit the website at www.eastgreenwichartclub.org.

Monday, May 15

Joint Town Council–School Committee meeting – They will discuss the FY2024 budget, probably on this date but specifics have not yet been finalized.

Tuesday, May 16

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Party with a Purpose – A fundraiser for Impact Melanoma, this year’s event takes place at Circe Restaurant & Bar on Division Road. It will be an evening of socializing, snacking and sipping, to raise money for Impact’s life-saving education and prevention programs. Buy tickets and learn more at impactpurpose.givesmart.com.

Wednesday, May 24

LGBTQ+ Youth & Substance Abuse: A Discussion – This event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the East Greenwich Free Library and run by the Kent County Prevention Coalition. For more information regarding this program, contact Bob Houghtaling at 401–230–2246 or [email protected]

Monday, June 5

Marvelous Math Monday – This is a monthly feature of the Academy Science Center, this Monday’s topic is Geometric Pattern Play. The hour-long program offers a hands-on activity, at 3 p.m. for middle and high school students and 4 p.m. for elementary students. At the Academy Science Center, 60 Church St. Please register online HERE or email [email protected].

Christ Community Kitchen Dinner – The meal is free and all are invited; donations are welcome. In the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. at 5:30 p.m.

Published 4/30/23