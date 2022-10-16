EG Calendar: Crestar Biz After Hours; Cornhole Tourney

Above: xxxxx.

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Mail Ballot Applications due – If you are planning to vote by mail, your applications must be received by today (not postmarked – received). Voters may place applications in the mail or drop them off in person at their local board of canvassers. Addresses for all boards of canvassers can be found on the back of the mail ballot application. If you live in East Greenwich and have questions, you can reach out to Canvassing Clerk Elaina Vespia in the Town Clerk’s office [email protected]wichri.com.

Business After Hours – The EG Chamber of Commerce is holding its monthly Business After Hours event at Crestar Picture Framing on Liberty Street. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. No fee this time – it’s on Crestar! Find out more HERE.

‘Meet Me at the Biltmore’ – The monthly EG Historic Preservation Society meeting will feature Amanda Quay Blount, author of the book, Meet Me at the Biltmore: 100 Years at Providence’s Most Storied Hotel. 7:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Contact [email protected] for the link.

Thursday, Oct. 20

EG Parks and Recreation Author Event: Christine Carr – A read along and discussion of Corwin & Friends We Can Do It, a children’s book by Frenchtown Elementary PE teacher Christine Carr. The story tackles topics like fair play, creating positive friendships, and coping with challenges. The event ends with a fun fitness activity! Copies of We Can Do It will be available for purchase after the event. At the EG Recreation Building, 1127 Frenchtown Road, 6 p.m. Register here: egrecreation.recdesk.com.

Active Shooter Training – Steve Branch, retired EGPD officer, is back in East Greenwich to provide a training for active shooters. Free. At EGPD, from 6 to 8 p.m. Click HERE for more information and to register.

ASAPP Café’s Milk & Cookies – You are invited to an important and fun event led by middle and high school aged youth from East Greenwich. The ASAPP Café will be the site for a Milk & Cookies night and a great opportunity to hear directly from kids about issues pertaining to mental health. You will also be able to revert back to those days when adults read you stories, provided a quick snack, then sent you off to bed. What better way to connect with youth than to become one yourself? All of this and more at ASAPP Café’s Milk & Cookies night. For more information please contact Bob Houghtaling at 401-230-2246 or [email protected]

Saturday, Oct. 22

Right-of-Way Clean Up Day – Save the Bay is hosting a number of public rights-of-way clean ups around the state, including in Warwick and North Kingstown, from 10 a.m. to noon. If you are interested, you can find out more HERE.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Water Street Cornhole Tournament – A new event sponsored by the EG Chamber and hosted by Finn’s Harborside and Water Street Kitchen, the tournament will be held in front of both restaurants, with food, drinks and prizes. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – bags fly at noon. Register at eastgreenwichchamber.com. Rain date Oct. 29.

Looking Ahead …

Monday, Oct. 24

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Christian Zen Meditation – Oceans of Grace is offering Lime Rock Christian Zen Meditation classes every other Tuesday evening at 7, starting tonight. The in-person session will be led by Rev. Gene Dyszlewski via Zoom. All are welcome and it is free. Rev. Gene will also be joining soon for an in-person class. If you would like to register for the classes or have any questions, contact Jane Sullivan, [email protected] or (401) 339-9797.

Zoning Board meeting – The panel meets the fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Looking Farther Ahead …

Saturday, Nov. 26

East Greenwich Hill and Harbor Turkey Trot – This year’s 5K and Fun Run around downtown is benefitting the Olivia Passaretti Memorial Scholarship Fund. The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m. Click on this link to register or see attached flyer for additional information.