EG Calendar: Council to Weigh Expanded Entertainment for LowKey

Above: The birds were lively Sunday on Greenwich Cove.

Monday, Jan. 24

Town Council meeting – On the agenda for this virtual meeting is a public work session about upgrades for the town’s highway garage from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by the regular meeting. On the agenda for the regular session are public hearings on a liquor license for the new coffeehouse – Drip –opening soon at 2725 South County Trail as well as for an expanded entertainment license for LowKey Cafe at 205 Main Street. LowKey is looking to erect a partition to create a dance area, be able to offer amplified music and live performances indoors (read more HERE). The council will consider a bid for a total of $780,000 to replace the EGHS artificial turf field. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

School Committee meeting – A virtual meeting to review the Building Committee charge, then they will go into executive session. agenda for this virtual meeting includes an update on the condition of the high school turf field, a revisiting of the high school program of studies, and a COVID report. Find the full agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE. Note the time change: 5:30 p.m.

Zoning Board meeting – On the agenda for this virtual meeting are several residential applications, a roof-mounted solar system on a commercial building at 816 Middle Road and a parking variance for a barber shop at 176 Main Street. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Vaccine Clinic – The Town of East Greenwich is hosting a vaccine clinic open to all (first, second and third doses will be available) from 2 to 6:15 p.m. at Swift Community Center. Preregistration is strongly encouraged – sign up HERE.

Sunday, Jan. 30

Our Lady of Mercy School Open House – OLM School is holding its annual open house for current and prospective families from 10 a.m. to noon. Visitors will be able to talk with students, faculty, and staff, and tour the school. OLM School’s Campus Cuisine lunch program will be on hand with complimentary offerings from our vendors such as Wild Harvest, Tio Mateo’s, Panera Bread, Pizza Heaven, and Chick-fil-A. The school is located at 55 Fourth Ave.

Through Feb. 28

Roger Williams Park Zoo HALF-PRICE – January and February bring the perfect weather to New England for visiting the Zoo and seeing animals outside, enjoying nature’s cooler temperatures (the red pandas! The snow leopards!). The zoo is open Thursday-Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with half-price admission through Feb. 28. All tickets must be purchased in advance online at rwpzoo.org.