EG Calendar: Council, School, Zoning Mtgs. & EGHS Cabaret

Above: Greenwich Bay from Goddard Park mid-January.

This Week

Monday, Jan. 23

Town Council meeting – Among the items on the agenda, the panel will here the second reading of an ordinance on installation of solar panels, and it will take up renewal of the liquor, victualling, entertainment and amplified music licenses for The Patio. It will also preside over a show-case hearing about The Patio’s alleged capacity and storage violations. The panel will also get an update from members of the School Building Committee on the status of the master planning process. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Community Office Hours with Supt. Ricca – Join Supt. Brian Ricca at Felicia’s Coffee from 4 to 5 p.m. The coffee is on him! If that time doesn’t work for you, feel welcome to reach out to him at [email protected]

School Committee meeting – On the agenda, the panel will be reviewing the EGHS 2023-2024 Program of Studies, hearing a financial report, and an update with the School Building Committee. In the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. Find the full agenda and Zoom link HERE.

Zoning Board of Review meeting – The panel will be hearing three residential requests and a request from Verizon to move a condensation to the roof at its Church Street building. The meeting, held in Council Chambers at Town Hall, starts at 7 p.m. Find the full agenda and Zoom link HERE.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

Thursday, Jan. 26

Sarah Cavanaugh Sentencing Hearing – Federal District Court Chief Judge John McConnell will be presiding over the sentencing of Sarah Cavanaugh of East Greenwich, who has pleaded guilty of fraud related to “stolen valor” charges. 3 p.m. Federal Courthouse, 1 Exchange Plaza, Providence.

Friday, Jan. 27

Avenger Theatre Proudly Presents….Our Annual Cabaret – EGHS cast members will be performing a wide array of Broadway hits, and a short comedy. Refreshments are included in the price of admission (while they last!). Tickets can be purchased from a cast, crew or pit member, online at EGHS Cabaret 2023 Buy Tickets, during lunch and will be sold at the door. This is a performance you don’t want to miss! Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at EGHS.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Avenger Theatre Proudly Presents….Our Annual Cabaret – EGHS cast members will be performing a wide array of Broadway hits, and a short comedy. Refreshments are included in the price of admission (while they last!). Tickets can be purchased from a cast, crew or pit member, online at EGHS Cabaret 2023 Buy Tickets, during lunch and will be sold at the door. This is a performance you don’t want to miss! 7 p.m. in the auditorium at EGHS.

Looking Ahead …

Monday, Jan. 30

Community Meal – Christ Community Kitchen’s monthly dinner for all is tonight, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church. First Baptist will be providing the meal this month. All are welcome; free will offerings accepted. For more information, contact Paul Brookes ([email protected]). At 99 Peirce Street, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Joint School Committee–Town Council meeting and School Committee budget workshop – The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Looking Farther Ahead …

Saturday, March 4

Comedy Fundraiser – Top local comedians will perform at a fundraiser to benefit the Rhode Island Town and City Clerks Association at the EG Veteran Fireman’s Club, 80 Queen St. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. BYOS (Bring Your Own Snacks). There will be a cash bar, raffles and a 50/50 drawing. This is an 18 and older event. Tickets $20. For tickets, to donate or sponsor, click HERE. For more information, contact Sarah Rapose (401) 255-2024. (They are raising money for the organization’s 2024 NE Conference.)