EG Calendar: Council, School Committee, Art Club

This Week

Holy Week, Easter, and Passover services – Find information about local religious services HERE.

Monday, April 3

Town Council special session – The panel will discuss and then vote on a resolution asking the General Assembly to enact legislation authorizing East Greenwich to finance school construction. The question will be how much the council will decide to ask to finance. Read more HERE. In Council Chambers at Town Hall at 5:30 p.m. (note the earlier time).

Tuesday, April 4

School Building Committee meeting – The main thing on the agenda is continued discussion and possible action on the construction capital plan and they will discuss community engagement. The meeting takes place in the first floor conference room at Cole Middle School at 9:30 a.m. Find the agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE.

School Committee meeting – Included on the agenda, Supt. Brian Ricca’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 (which starts July 1), the proposed calendar for the 2023-24 school year, and the purchase of security upgrades. The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

EG Art Club meeting – Two of Rhode Island’s successful industrial designers will present a program, “Always Growing.” Joan Klatil Creamer and Guy Cassaday will team up to show and discuss how they established fantastic careers in design, and then took their skills into retirement where they continue to grow as continuous learners. From Joan’s Batmobile to Guy’s G.I. Joe vehicles, you will see great artists who now create fine art with watercolors, oils, and gouache. The message they impart: “Don’t stop, change!” At the East Greenwich Methodist Church, 1558 South County Trail, from 7 to 9 p.m. Free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact the art society at: [email protected] or visit the website: www.eastgreenwichartclub.org.

Friday, April 7

April Break Begins (through next week)

Looking Ahead

Monday, April 10-14

April Vacation Camp at WCFA – Warwick Center for the Arts April School Vacation Camp. School vacation art camp is an annual tradition at Warwick Center for the Arts! Creative kiddos in grades K-6 can enjoy a weeklong program of art exploration with a different theme each day! From 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3 p.m. For further info: www.warwickcfa.org or (401) 737-0010.

Saturday, April 15

Drawing Bird Nests – The East Greenwich Art Club presents Ann Bianchi for this creative “Spring Nest” drawing and painting informative workshop. You are invited to bring your own favorite art materials as you create and discover nest designs. Work from choices of photos or natural nests and egg displays. Each nest is unique! $60 for members, $70 for nonmembers. From 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the East Greenwich Recreation Building, 1127 Frenchtown Road. For more information, or to register, contact the East Greenwich Art Club at: [email protected], or visit the website: www.eastgreenwichartclub.org .

A Comedy Fundraiser – Sponsored by the Greenwich Bay Women’s Club, top local comedians will perform to benefit Hope Alzheimer’s Center at the East Greenwich Fireman’s Club, 80 Queen St. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. BYOS (Bring Your Own Snacks). There will be a cash bar and 50/50 raffles. This is an 18-and-older event. TIckets are $40. For tickets contact Debra at [email protected].

Wednesday, April 19

Planning Board meeting – A public hearing on the Division Road project is set to be on the agenda. The full agenda (including the location and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date. 7 p.m.

Greenwich Bay Women’s Club meeting – 6:30 p.m. at the East Greenwich Parks Department, 1127 Frenchtown Road, East Greenwich. The Club was founded in 1964 and is dedicated to community service. It’s a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The Club is open to women of all ages and has no residency requirements. Please join us to learn about our efforts to make a difference while having fun.

Saturday, April 22

E-Waste Recycling & Paper Shredding Day – The Rotary Club of East Greenwich hosts its annual e-waste drive at New England Tech Saturday morning. The major recipient of this year’s donations will be the East Greenwich Park Systems; specifically the Scalloptown Park, where a new park bench will be added to the walking and bike path in the park to add to the beauty and comfort of the area. The Rocky Hill InterAct Club will begin a flower bed project that they hope to continue on an ongoing basis! Donations of $1 per item with a $10; paper shredding, $5 a box with a $15 minimum. For more information or for pickups, contact Harry at (401) 515-2011, ext.1004 or [email protected].

Monday, April 24

Christ Community Kitchen Dinner – The meal is free and all are invited; donations are welcome. In the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Annual Ocean State Orchid Society Auction – The Ocean State Orchid Society will have orchids imported from Hawaii for sale. We will have a variety of orchid genera available for auction, including Phalaenopsis, Oncidium, Cattleya and many others. Come to our auction for the chance to purchase orchids not commonly available at big box stores and house plant nurseries! The starting bid for all orchids will be $15. In addition to having a unique opportunity to purchase rare orchids, come speak to an OSOS member to get care instructions to help ensure your growing success! OSOS will have an Orchid 101 meeting in May to assist in the culture of your newly purchased plants. Complimentary refreshments available. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Rocky Hill Grange, 1340 South County Trail, East Greenwich. Entrance in the rear of the building. Auction starts at 11 a.m.; preview opens at 10:30 a.m.