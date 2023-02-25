EG Calendar: Costs of Borrowing to Build Schools

Above: Sunrise at Sandy Point Saturday, Feb. 25. Photo by Ray Johnson

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, Feb. 27

Christ Community Kitchen Dinner – This is a community supper held on the fourth Monday of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, hosted by various groups and/or churches. The 2/27 dinner will be hosted by Women of Grace, a women’s group at St. Luke’s. At 5 p.m. Donations are welcome but voluntary.

Town Council meeting – Among the items on the agenda, the council will hear debt service scenarios related to the master planning process for the school district – in other words, if the town borrows $100 million (or $120M or $80M) for school building construction projects, how might that affect tax rates? At 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. Find the full agenda (including the Zoom link) HERE.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

Zoning Board meeting – The board will hear two residential requests. They meet in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE.

Wednesday, March 1

School Building Committee meeting – The panel will be discussing the district’s educational vision and will be reviewing dates for upcoming public engagement sessions. At 9:30 a.m. in the conference room at Cole Middle School. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Saturday, March 4

Comedy Fundraiser – Top local comedians will perform at a fundraiser to benefit the Rhode Island Town and City Clerks Association at the EG Veteran Fireman’s Club, 80 Queen St. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. BYOS (Bring Your Own Snacks). There will be a cash bar, raffles and a 50/50 drawing. This is an 18-and-older event. Tickets $20. For tickets, to donate or sponsor, click HERE. For more information, contact Sarah Rapose (401) 255-2024. (They are raising money for the organization’s 2024 NE Conference.)

Oil Painting for Beginners – Would you like to learn how to paint in oils? The Warwick Center for the Arts is offering a one-day course with Dedem Kokturk that will teach the fundamentals of oil painting in a friendly, easy to understand, step-by-step approach. Participants will learn about materials, set-up, color mixing, paint application, composition and more. You’ll be guided through completing a beautiful painting in class and you’ll leave with the knowledge to paint on your own. From noon to 4 p.m. at WCFA, 3259 Post Rd., Warwick. Cost: $85/$65 WCFA member. For further info: www.warwickcfa.org or call 401-737-0010.

Looking Ahead …

Tuesday, March 7

Purim Feast – Join the Chabad of West Bay-Chai Center community for the annual Purim Feast as they celebrate the joyous holiday with a full catered kosher buffet dinner and lots of fun. At the Varnum Armory, 6 Main St., from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Megilah reading at 4:30 p.m., dinner and desserts from 5 to 6 p.m. Other attractions include mechanical bull rides and a light show by Sh8peshiftr. Reserve your spot by March 1 by emailing [email protected] or through the donation page HERE (indicate “Purim Feast”). $20 per adult; $10 per child. All are welcome.

School Committee Budget Workshop – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Drawing and ‘Painting’ w/Pastels – Have you ever wanted to learn to paint with pastels but didn’t know how to get started? In this ongoing monthly class at the Warwick Center for the Arts, Beth Goulet will show you the different types of soft pastels, paper and tools to get you started. This is a beginner’s class, so no experience is necessary. Bring a friend or meet new ones! This is a paint and sip class, so feel free to BYOB (additional classes April 4 and May 2). For participants 18 and older. Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd. from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost: $45/$35 for members. Materials fee $5. For further info: www.warwickcfa.org or 401-737-0010.