EG Calendar: Community Supper; Waterfront Public Workshop

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Sunday, April 23

East Greenwich Boy’s Home Assn. Cookout – Come join us at the East Greenwich Veterans Firemen’s Hall on Sunday, April 23, 2023 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for a cookout to support the East Greenwich Boy’s Home Association. We will be serving all your favorite cookout food – hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, pulled pork, sweet corn, potato and macaroni salad, beans, and an assortment of desserts, all homemade. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. The Boy’s Home Association supports the upkeep of the Scout Hall at 62 Spring St. here in East Greenwich where Troop 2 Scouts meet, boys and girls.

Monday, April 24

Christ Community Kitchen Dinner – The meal is free and all are invited; donations are welcome. In the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. at 5:30 p.m.

Town Council meeting – On the agenda is a report from Bob Houghtaling about May, Mental Health Month. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE. In Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25



EG Special Education Advisory Committee meeting – The meeting is open to all, at the library at Cole Middle School at 6:30 p.m. Find the agenda here: SEAC Agenda.

Zoning Board meeting – The panel is reviewing two residential applications, one on Peirce Street and one on South Road. They meet in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

Thursday, April 27

Waterfront Study / Final Public Workshop – Consultant BETA will make a final presentation of its waterfront study, which will then go to the Town Council for review and acceptance in coming months. This plan includes input from various stakeholder groups and the community at-large and represents a wide array of proposed enhancements to consider by the community in the future for possible implementation and/or modification. Read more about it HERE. In Council Chambers at Town Hall at 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Annual Ocean State Orchid Society Auction – The Ocean State Orchid Society will have orchids imported from Hawaii for sale. We will have a variety of orchid genera available for auction, including Phalaenopsis, Oncidium, Cattleya and many others. Come to our auction for the chance to purchase orchids not commonly available at big box stores and house plant nurseries! The starting bid for all orchids will be $15. In addition to having a unique opportunity to purchase rare orchids, come speak to an OSOS member to get care instructions to help ensure your growing success! OSOS will have an Orchid 101 meeting in May to assist in the culture of your newly purchased plants. Complimentary refreshments available. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Rocky Hill Grange, 1340 South County Trail, East Greenwich. Entrance in the rear of the building. Auction starts at 11 a.m.; preview opens at 10:30 a.m.

Looking Ahead …

Tuesday, May 2

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

East Greenwich Art Club meeting – The club meets at the East Greenwich United Methodist Church, 1558 S. County Trail, from 7 to 9 p.m. After a brief business meeting, members will show a slideshow, titled “We Love Our Pets.” The artists will talk about their creations. The meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information please contact the club at [email protected]hartclub.org, or at the website HERE.

Friday, May 5

Gaspee Nights at the Museum – Kick-off the 2023 Gaspee Days season with “Night at the Museum” from 6 to 8 p.m. The Aspray Boathouse and the Pawtuxet Rangers Armory will both be open to view historic memorabilia. Each attendee will receive a commemorative glass and two drink tickets for beer or wine. We will have local breweries bringing this year’s “Gaspee Brews.” The donation to attend this event is $25; tickets are limited. Please purchase tickets through Eventbrite or our website here.

Saturday, May 6

EG Baptist’s Annual May Breakfast – The East Greenwich Baptist Church holds their May Breakfast from 6:30 to 10 a.m. The menu includes jonnycakes (made with local cornmeal), scrambled eggs, baked beans, home fries, muffins, coffee, tea, juice and pie. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children aged 8 and older. Takeout is also available. Call (401) 884-2322 for more information.



‘Sip and Stroll’ on Main Street – In collaboration with the EG Chamber, a collection of gift stores on Main Street are holding a special afternoon where they will offer discounts, snacks and small sips of vino. Participating merchants include Gracious Soul, The Current, Bone Appetit Dog Store, The Green Door, Welcome to Shabalot, Third Rock Emporium, Plant Girl Shop, and Bags by Iris. From 3 to 6 p.m.

NK Community Chorus & Youth Chorus Spring Concert – Our spring concert theme is “All Things Bright and Beautiful.” The songs are chosen to celebrate joy, light, and beauty and will present a variety of musical moods and genres from energetic to reflective, including an extended medley from Into the Woods. At NKHS, 150 Fairway Dr., North Kingstown, at 7 p.m. Tickets: $15, $20 at the door; $5 for children 8 and under. Tickets are available for purchase through NKCC Members, at the following sales locations: Dave’s Market Quonset, Dave’s Market Wickford, North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce and Flowers by Bert and Peg, as well as online at: www.nkchorus.org, by calling 401-329-6990 or emailing [email protected]

Sunday, May 7



Plant Swap – EG Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Association is holding a plant swap at 11a.m. at the top of Academy Field on Rector Street. Bring anything you’d like to swap or come grab a plant! It would be very helpful if you could label your plants and specify if it’s sun or shade. This is a free event, open to anyone, even if you don’t have plants to swap!

NK Community Chorus & Youth Chorus Spring Concert – At 3 p.m. (for more information, see listing above).

Crafting for Critters Craft Fair – The 9th Annual Crafting for Critters Spring Craft Fair will be held outdoors at the Airport Professional Park, 2348 Post Rd., Warwick, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hosted by Friends of the Warwick Animal Shelter, over 70 artisans will be selling their locally handcrafted items just in time for Mother’s Day! Items for sale include fine art, jewelry, crafts, handcrafted accessories, garden items, apparel, home decor, baked goods, candies, jams & jellies, dog treats, pet accessories, books and more. Admission and parking are free. Food trucks will be on the premises. For more information or vendor application, contact Audrey Snow at 401-737-8752 or by email [email protected]. Donations of wet cat food and wet dog food for the animals at Warwick Animal Shelter are welcome. For updates, check their Facebook page HERE, or their website HERE.

Painting in Layers: the Grisaille Technique – The East Greenwich Art Club will present a workshop May 13 and 20 for students with some experience using oil paints, with instructor Dan Lake. Participants will learn how the masters of oil painting used a method that involved multiple layers of paint done over time. The first session will be composing and underpainting on a gessoed panel with acrylic paint. During the second session, you will overpaint the first work with oil paint. Use your own photos as inspiration. Panel and acrylic paint to be provided for session 1. Bring your own oils for session 2. Open to the public; $90 for members, $100 for nonmembers. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Greenwich Recreation Building, 1127 Frenchtown Road. For more information, or register, contact the East Greenwich Art Club: [email protected] or visit the website at www.eastgreenwichartclub.org.

Tuesday, May 16

Party with a Purpose – A fundraiser for Impact Melanoma, this year’s event takes place at Circe Restaurant & Bar on Division Road. It will be an evening of socializing, snacking and sipping, to raise money for Impact’s life-saving education and prevention programs. Buy tickets and learn more at impactpurpose.givesmart.com.