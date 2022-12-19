EG Calendar: Community Meal, School Committee

Dec 18, 2022

This Week

Monday, Dec. 19

Community Meal – Christ Community Kitchen’s monthly dinner for all is tonight, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. Dinner this month will be prepared by the United Methodist Church. All are welcome; free will offerings accepted. For more information, contact Paul Brookes ([email protected]). 

Tuesday, Dec. 20

School Committee meeting – The panel meets at 11 a.m. at Cole Middle School to vote on a EGHS Model UN field trip, establish School Committee bylaws, and make subcommittee assignments. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE.

Looking Ahead … 

Tuesday, Jan 3

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Monday, Jan. 9

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Technical Review Committee meeting – The TRC is tentatively scheduled on the proposal for 400+ residential units on Division Road. 9:30 a.m. at Town Hall. (You can read more about this project HERE.)

Looking Farther Ahead … 

Thursday, Jan. 26 

Sarah Cavanaugh Sentencing Hearing – Federal District Court Chief Judge John McConnell will be presiding over the sentencing of Sarah Cavanaugh of East Greenwich, who has pleaded guilty of fraud related to “stolen valor” charges. 3 p.m. Federal Courthouse, 1 Exchange Plaza, Providence.

