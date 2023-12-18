EG Calendar: Community Dinner, Winter Break

Above: Thinking of Bob Houghtaling. Find his obituary HERE.

This Week

Monday, December 18

Christ Community Kitchen Dinner – St. Luke’s is hosting this month’s community dinner in the St. Luke’s dining room. From 5 to 6:30 p.m. All are welcome; free will offerings gratefully accepted. 99 Peirce Street.

East Greenwich Republican Town Committee meeting – The East Greenwich Republican Town Committee will be welcoming guest speaker Steve Branch, director of Global Risk Solutions for MSG Risk Management and Intelligence. Steve provides corporate and community training on situational awareness. He will be sharing how we can enhance our safety while going about our daily lives. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at Safehouse Restaurant (doors open at 6:30.) Republicans and unaffiliated voters are welcome. For more info, please go to www.egrtc.org.

Friday, December 22

Winter Break – EG schools will be on winter break from the end of school Friday through Monday, Jan. 1.

Looking Ahead …

Monday, December 25

Merry Christmas!

Wednesday, December 27

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

Sunday, December 31

Westminster’s Eve – A ‘First Night’ of artistry, fun and celebration at Westminster Unitarian Church, 119 Kenyon Avenue. All are welcome! Check out the schedule of events HERE.

Monday, January 1, 2024

Happy New Year!

Tuesday, January 2

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.