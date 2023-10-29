EG Calendar: Community Dinner, Trick-or-Treat, Brews & News

Above: A passerby reads one of the signs depicting East Greenwich history placed this year by the EG Historic Preservation Society. This sign, on Peirce Street, tells of the East Greenwich Academy.

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, October 30

Christ’s Community Kitchen Dinner – St. Luke’s is hosting this month’s free dinner. All are invited; donations are welcome. In the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. From 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31

Happy Halloween! 🎃 👻 🎃

Wednesday, November 1

Planning Board meeting – The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE.



Friday, November 3

Cook the Book Club at the Library – Join the inaugural session of the EG Free Library’s Cooking Club. After introductions, we will discuss our first cooking adventure. In the Community Room at the library at 12:30 p.m. Find out more HERE.

Local Brews 🍺 for Local News – Come out to Linesider Brewery Friday evening to enjoy some beer and bbq (South County BBQ will be there) and consider making a donation to East Greenwich News! Starting Nov. 1, all donations to EG News will be matched, thanks to national and local funders. Help us start off strong! 😊From 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. 1485 South County Trail, East Greenwich.



Tuesday, November 7

Election Day – The only thing on the ballot for East Greenwich voters is a $150 million school bond referendum. The only poll open for this election is at Swift Community Center, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, November 8

RIPTA Photo ID popup – RIPTA Customer Service staff will be in East Greenwich to provide bus passes to qualified seniors and individuals with disabilities. These statewide Photo ID community site visits allow residents in both rural and urban areas to access transit information and apply for the reduced fare bus pass program. At Swift Community Center, 121 Peirce St., from 10 a.m. to noon.

Thursday, November 9

Kristallnacht Candlelight Vigil – East Greenwich clergy will lead this annual solemn remembrance of “the night of broken glass,” when Nazis terrorized Jews in Austria on this date in 1938. All are welcome. At Westminster Unitarian Church, 119 Kenyon Avenue.

Saturday, November 11

EG’s Veterans Day Parade – The annual parade steps off from Academy Field at 10 a.m., marches up Spring Street, and across Mawney to First Avenue, where it pauses to lay a wreath at the war memorial there. The parade then continues to Main Street north, and finishes at Town Hall, where the closing ceremony is held.

Native Orchids – At this month’s meeting of the Ocean State Orchid Society, botanist Neela de Zoysa will speak about New England’s native orchids. We will have our usual “grow and show” (members show and discuss their current orchid collection). Light refreshments to be served. The public is welcome to join. 1 p.m. at Rocky Hill Grange, 1340 S County Trail, East Greenwich, RI 02818 (entrance at rear of building).

Fabulous Fibonacci at Academy Science Center – Numbers! Sequences! Integers! Come discover Who, What and How! Recommended for children in grade 3 and up. 1 p.m. 60 Church Street (at Academy Field). Find out more at the website HERE. Register by emailing [email protected] or call/text (401) 258-7416.

Nov. 24-26

Ocean State Artisans Holiday Craft Show & Food Drive – Back for its 32nd year, this Thanksgiving weekend event is one of the largest holiday craft shows in Rhode Island. Featuring a wide variety of handcrafted items made by local artisans, this year’s show also features made-to-order fresh wreaths from Big John Leyden’s Tree Farm. Place your wreath order when you enter and then enjoy shopping the 80+ booths. Your wreath will be ready when your shopping is done! Children can enjoy face painting and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Shoppers can take part in the “Ocean State Artisans Challenge” to win a prize. The first 200 shoppers each day will receive a special gift (1 per family). Friday and Saturday, November 24-25, from 9-5; Sunday, November 26 from 10-4, at 5600 Post Road (site of the old Benny’s) $3 per adult. $1 off admission with the donation of a non-perishable food item for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. Please help us reach our goal of raising 5,500 pounds of food! 100 percent of the admission fees are donated to local charities. This year’s charities are: Lucy’s Hearth, Maggie’s Pet Pantry, Project Hand Up, Rhode Home Rescue, the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, and Sweet Binks Rescue, Inc. Shop for unique gifts while giving back to the community.