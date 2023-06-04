EG Calendar: Community Dinner, School & Planning Meetings

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, June 5

Marvelous Math Monday – This is a monthly feature of the Academy Science Center, this Monday’s topic is Geometric Pattern Play. The hour-long program offers a hands-on activity, at 3 p.m. for middle and high school students and 4 p.m. for elementary students. At the Academy Science Center, 60 Church St. Please register online HERE or email [email protected].

Christ Community Kitchen Dinner – The meal is free and all are invited; donations are welcome. In the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6

School Committee meeting – On the agenda, an update from the project manager on the building plan. The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) is HERE.

Wednesday, June 7

Planning Board meeting – The panel will be reviewing an application for a Seasons Corner Market at 2563 South County Trail (at the corner of Frenchtown Road) and a request for an extension for South Road Solar. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Friday, June 9

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Sunday, June 11

Classic Car Show – The 14th Annual “Cause for Paws” Classic Car Show roars to life at 171 Service Place, located at 171 Service Ave. (off Jefferson Blvd.) in Warwick. Gates open at 9 a.m. Classic Cars, including Antiques, Hot Rods, Muscle Cars, Exotics, Rat Rods plus Custom Cars and Fire Trucks along with all-year Corvettes are invited to exhibit. The vehicle registration fee is $15 per car and is from 9 AM to 12 PM, with free goody bags and commemorative Dash Plaques to the first 100 registrations. Free admission for all spectators. For more information, contact Show Co-Directors Ruth Napolitano and Dawn Burnham by email [email protected] or at 401-480-9769. Rain date: Sunday, July 16. For updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfTheWarwickAnimalShelter or http://friendsri.org.

Looking Ahead …



Monday, June 12

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Sunday, June 18

Soirée in the Spotlight, In Support of EGHS Avenger Theater – Members of the Cole Drama Club and Avenger Theater are coming together for a one-night-only fundraiser to benefit the Avenger Theater drama program at East Greenwich High School. Celebrate with a stylish night of live music and songs “through the decades” featuring some of your favorite student performers. Reserve your seat now and enjoy a special evening with appetizers, desserts and mocktails. Tickets are on-sale now – seating is very limited! At Temple Torat Yisrael at 7 p.m. See more details at: https://avengertheater.org/tickets.

Monday, June 19

EG Republican Town Committee monthly meeting – The East Greenwich Republican Town Committee will be welcoming some of the new Rhode Island GOP leadership team as guest speakers: Chair Joe Powers, 1st Vice Chairwoman Jessica Drew Day, and 2nd Vice Chairwoman Niyoka Powell. Safehouse Restaurant, 195 Old Forge Rd., at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

St. Luke’s Tower & Bells Centennial Celebration – St. Luke’s Church will mark the centennial of the dedication of its Goodwin Memorial Tower and Bells following the 10:15 a.m. service. A special celebration and rededication of the Tower and Bells will take place outside, in the church’s courtyard, and will include a short bell concert. Over the following month, through July 25 th, weekly bell concerts will take place on Tuesday evenings, starting at 7 p.m., and featuring both veteran and apprentice chimers. The community is invited to the Sunday celebration and to listen for the bells of St. Luke’s on those subsequent Tuesday evenings. For more information, call the Church Office at 884-4116, or check St. Luke’s website and social media platforms.