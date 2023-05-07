EG Calendar: Budget Public Hearing, Cindy-Wood Plant Sale

Above: Spring comes to the Varnum Yard.

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, May 8

Town Council meeting – The panel will hold a public hearing on the FY2024 budget. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE. Read more about the budget HERE. In Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m.

Marvelous Math Monday – This is a monthly feature of the Academy Science Center, this Monday’s topic is Scavenger Hunt. The hour-long program offers a hands-on activity, at 3 p.m. for middle and high school students and 4 p.m. for elementary students. At the Academy Science Center, 60 Church St. Please register online HERE or email [email protected].

Wednesday, May 10

Historic District Commission meeting – The panel will hear a variety of residential applications as well as a request from the East Greenwich Yacht Club to demolish the 1870 late-Victorian Chapman Cottage, which sits in the EGYC’s parking lot. Find the agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE.

Saturday, May 13

Cindy-Wood Garden Club’s Annual Plant Sale – The members of the Cindy-Wood Garden Club have been planting up parts of their gardens to offer to the general public at inflation-proof prices, with perennials for sun and shade, ground covers, bushes, shrubs, flower arrangements and house plants too. Cash or checks only. In the auditorium at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. from 9 a.m. to noon.

Crafting for Critters Craft Fair – The 9th Annual Crafting for Critters Spring Craft Fair will be held outdoors at the Airport Professional Park, 2348 Post Rd., Warwick, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hosted by Friends of the Warwick Animal Shelter, over 70 artisans will be selling their locally handcrafted items just in time for Mother’s Day! Items for sale include fine art, jewelry, crafts, handcrafted accessories, garden items, apparel, home decor, baked goods, candies, jams & jellies, dog treats, pet accessories, books and more. Admission and parking are free. Food trucks will be on the premises. For more information or vendor application, contact Audrey Snow at 401-737-8752 or by email [email protected]. Donations of wet cat food and wet dog food for the animals at Warwick Animal Shelter are welcome. For updates, check their Facebook page HERE, or their website HERE.

Painting in Layers: the Grisaille Technique – The East Greenwich Art Club will present a workshop May 13 and 20 for students with some experience using oil paints, with instructor Dan Lake. Participants will learn how the masters of oil painting used a method that involved multiple layers of paint done over time. The first session will be composing and underpainting on a gessoed panel with acrylic paint. During the second session, you will overpaint the first work with oil paint. Use your own photos as inspiration. Panel and acrylic paint to be provided for session 1. Bring your own oils for session 2. Open to the public; $90 for members, $100 for nonmembers. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Greenwich Recreation Building, 1127 Frenchtown Road. For more information, or register, contact the East Greenwich Art Club: [email protected] or visit the website at www.eastgreenwichartclub.org.

Looking Ahead …

Monday, May 15

Joint Town Council–School Committee meeting – They will meet to discuss the FY2024 budget; location and exact time tbd.

EG Republican Town Committee meeting – Kelly Santos of School Safety NOW will be speaking at the monthly meeting at Safehouse Restaurant on Old Forge Road at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Party with a Purpose – A fundraiser for Impact Melanoma, this year’s event takes place at Circe Restaurant & Bar on Division Road. It will be an evening of socializing, snacking and sipping, to raise money for Impact’s life-saving education and prevention programs. Buy tickets and learn more at impactpurpose.givesmart.com.

Wednesday, May 17

Greenwich Bay Women’s Club meeting – GBWC is holding their May meeting at the East Greenwich Parks Department, 1127 Frenchtown Road, East Greenwich, at 6:30 p.m. Founded in 1964, the 501(c)3 non-profit organization is dedicated to community service and open to women of all ages and has no residency requirements. Please join us to learn about our efforts to make a difference while having fun.

Wednesday, May 24

LGBTQ+ Youth & Substance Abuse: A Discussion – This event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the East Greenwich Free Library and run by the Kent County Prevention Coalition. For more information regarding this program, contact Bob Houghtaling at 401–230–2246 or [email protected].

Saturday, May 27

EG GOP Field Trip to ‘Boots on the Ground for Heroes’ – The East Greenwich Republican Town Committee will be taking a field trip to Newport for lunch and then going to the Boots on the Ground for Heroes memorial – a display of over 7,000 boots honoring post 9/11 fallen service members – at Fort Adams State Park in Newport. More information about this event can be found on their website: https://osdri.org/boots-on-the-ground/. Let the EGRTC know you are interested in joining by emailing [email protected]

Monday, June 5

Marvelous Math Monday – This is a monthly feature of the Academy Science Center, this Monday’s topic is Geometric Pattern Play. The hour-long program offers a hands-on activity, at 3 p.m. for middle and high school students and 4 p.m. for elementary students. At the Academy Science Center, 60 Church St. Please register online HERE or email [email protected].

Christ Community Kitchen Dinner – The meal is free and all are invited; donations are welcome. In the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. at 5:30 p.m.

Posted 5/7/23