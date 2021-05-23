EG Calendar: Budget Meetings x 2; Booster Ball!

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]

Monday, May 24

Town Council Meeting – The meeting will start with commendations for Patrick Donovan and Maria Vazquez for their volunteer work at the Varnum Continental Armory Museum, as well as a proclamation recognizing Rhode Island Colonial Navy Day. The General Assembly met in session June 12, 1775 (246 years ago) at the Kent County Courthouse (now East Greenwich Town Hall) and created the first navy in the New World. Also on the agenda, a discussion of the town’s fiscal year 2022 budget and sewer budget (find more HERE). 7 p.m. Find the agenda, including the virtual link, HERE.

Tuesday, May 25

Joint Town Council–School Committee Budget Session – Supt. Alexis Meyer and Town Manager Andy Nota will present their budgets to the joint session, followed by public comment. Afterward, the School Committee will adjourn and the Town Council will continue to discuss the budget. Find the agenda, including the virtual link, HERE.

Wednesday, May 26

The Booster Ball (Re-Booted)! – Last year’s ball was cancelled due to the global pandemic. With new regulations in place, the fundraiser is back! Leave your gowns and tuxedos at home and support the Avengers Booster Club at LineSider Brewing Company from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. There will be beer, raffles and food trucks. Special guest entertainment by Kenny Hopkins & Friends (otherwise known as the EGHS principal)! Your $25 ticket also includes one beer of your choice. For more information, email [email protected].

Wine & Watercolor Wednesday! – Join Warwick Center for the Arts Teaching Artist Aileen Quinn for a relaxing and informational evening learning different techniques in watercolor painting. Enjoy the company of friends in an encouraging and relaxing environment held in our open gallery setting which is ideal for smaller groups of up to 10 people. Beginning with a thorough introduction of different brushes, materials, and basic watercolor techniques before getting started, everyone will create their own individual work of art! From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., 3259 Post Rd., Warwick. $35 member, $45 non-member. For further information: [email protected] or 401-737-0010.

Thursday, May 27

Martinis for Melanoma – The 10th annual charity event to benefit IMPACT Melanoma’s education and prevention programs. This year our event will be virtual, so you can help from your home. 7 p.m. Find more information HERE.

Monday, May 31

Memorial Day Parade – After a year hiatus, the town’s annual Memorial Day Parade is back! It steps off at 10 a.m. from Academy Field, proceeds to First Avenue, including a wreath laying ceremony at the WWI Memorial at First Avenue and Cliff Street. The parade concludes at Town Hall, with a recitation of the Gettysburg Address. The Grand Marshall is William R. McClintick, retired Navy commander and WWII veteran, who holds the title of East Greenwich’s oldest resident and retains the Boston Post Cane.

Looking ahead …

Thursday, June 3

EGSD Strategic Plan Community Forum – This will be a virtual forum for everyone. More info soon.

Wednesday, June 16

EG Chamber (Outdoor!) Fashion Show – Here’s a way to see fashion and once again go to an event with friends. Held on the lawn at Rocky Hill Country Day School, this fashion show is designed to help support retailers Zuzus, Therapy, Fitting Experience and Peach. Graze on main is donating stemless glasses and charcuterie. The Savory Grape, Tio Mateo’s and Silver Spoon Bakery are all contributing delicious food and drink. Jen Righi, former Fox TV News Anchor, is hosting. The show is in memory of the remarkable Lorraine Kane, Chamber board member and friend who touched all that knew her. For more information, click HERE. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Rain date June 17.