EG Calendar: Budget Finale, EGHS Graduation

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Monday, June 6

Town Council meeting – The council will meet to discuss and possibly vote on the fiscal year 2023 budget. That’s it – that’s all that’s on the agenda. Get ready for talking numbers. You can get caught up HERE. Find the agenda and the Zoom link HERE. 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

Tuesday, June 7

School Committee Meeting – The committee will be discussion the FY 2023 budget – and how to handle a potential $500,000 deficit. They meet at 7 p.m. in the library at Cole Middle School. Find the entire agenda and the Zoom link HERE.

Wednesday, June 8

Cole Mile & Field Day – It’s the 17th Annual Cole Mile (wow!), and field day, sponsored by the Cole physical education teachers. The focus is on completing the mile however you can – for some that means speed. For others, that means walking. It’s a great tradition. If you live near Cole Middle School, it’s a fun time to get out there to cheer on the students as they make their way around the neighborhood!

EG Free Library Annual Meeting – The public is welcome at the library’s annual meeting, where they will recap the past year and hear from guest speaker Martin Podskoch, author of Rhode Island 39 Club: Your Passport & Guide to Exploring Rhode Island. At the library at 7 p.m.



Friday, June 10

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market has returned and is gaining vendors by the week. From 9 to noon at the first entrance to the park.

Saturday, June 11

250th Anniversary Gaspee Days Parade – Celebrating the 250th revolutionary history of Rhode Islander’s burning of the HMS Gaspee in Narragansett Bay with their annual parade. Steps off at 10 a.m. (learn more HERE). Find the Colonial Encampment in Pawtuxet Park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday) – more information HERE.

Sunday, June 12

EGHS Graduation – Congratulations to the Class of 2022!

13th Annual “Cause for Paws” Classic Car Show – After a two-year hiatus, the show is roaring back to life. Classic Cars to 1999 and all-year Corvettes along with Antiques, Hot Rods, Muscle, Exotics, Rat Rods, Custom Cars and Trucks, along with Antique Fire Trucks are invited to exhibit. Vehicle registration is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with free goody bags and commemorative Dash Plaques to the first 100 entries. Free admission for spectators. Enjoy oldies music by Cruisin’ Bruce Palmer. Donate a can of wet dog food or wet cat food for the shelter animals and receive an additional door prize ticket. Food and refreshments will be available. For more information, please contact Show Director Ruth Napolitano at 401-480-9769 or email [email protected] or on Facebook or HERE. 171 Service Place, located at 171 Service Avenue (off Jefferson Blvd.), Warwick. Rain date: Sunday, July 17, 2022.