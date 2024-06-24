EG Calendar: Blood Drive, EG Pride Picnic

Above: The 2021 EG Pride Picnic.

This Week

Monday, June 24

Community Blood Drive – The Town of East Greenwich is hosting a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Did you know it takes around 45 minutes from sign in through refreshments with only 5 to 10 minutes of actual donation time? And did you know that your donation of one pint of blood can help several people? And, just in time for summer, donors will get a free t-shirt. Sign up at ribc.org/drives and use code #0474.

Crafternoon Social – Crafters welcome in the Community Room at the EG Free Library every Monday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Drop in!

Tuesday, June 25

Zoning Board meeting – The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Wednesday, June 26



Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

Thursday, June 27

Arts Access Student Exhibit at WCFA – The Warwick Center for the Arts presents the final exhibit for the Arts Access 2024 students, curated by teaching artist Aileen M. Quinn. From 6 to 7:30 p.m. at WCFA, 3259 Post Road, Warwick.

Saturday, June 29

EG Pride – The fourth annual East Greenwich Pride event takes place at Academy Field from 1 to 4 p.m. It promises to be a day filled with celebration, community connection, and family-friendly fun.

Varnum House Museum Open House – Visit the Varnum House Museum to learn about James Mitchell Varnum, his life in the 18th century, and as a General in the Revolutionary War! You’ll see some very rare exhibits about life in in early America. Touring the museum during an open house is free, but donations are encouraged. No reservation is required. Docents will be present to answer any questions. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shopping for a Cause – More than 100 vendors will be selling goods at this event at New England Tech (Parking Lot D) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition, there will be activities for children, food trucks and horse-drawn carriage rides. Presented by We Be Jammin’ and the R.I. Brain and Spine Tumor Foundation. For more information, contact [email protected].

Looking Ahead

Thursday, July 4

Happy Fourth of July!

Sunday, July 7

Varnum House Museum Open House – Visit the Varnum House Museum to learn about James Mitchell Varnum, his life in the 18th century, and as a General in the Revolutionary War! You’ll see some very rare exhibits about life in in early America. Touring the museum during an open house is free, but donations are encouraged. No reservation is required. Docents will be present to answer any questions. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, July 8

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month usually at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Wednesday, July 10

EGTDC Signing Party – EG Town Democratic Committee is having its signature party at PVD Coal Fired Pizza, 6105 Post Rd, North Kingstown, from 6 to 8 p.m. Any East Greenwich registered voter can sign candidate papers (candidates for local office need to turn in at least 50 valid signatures in order to qualify for a place on the November ballot).

Tuesday, July 16

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Wednesday, July 17

News-a-Palooza: A Fundraiser for EG News – Help support local news (us!) and have a great time while doing it! The event will be on the lawn at the Varnum House Museum on Peirce Street starting at 5:30 p.m. There will be food from local restaurants (including Rasa, Scotti’s, and Clementine’s); wine, beer and a signature cocktail from Jason Kindness of Kai Bar; live music and a soupçon of history – all for the price of a ticket. And you won’t want to miss out on our wonderful local experience auction items. Join us! CLICK HERE to buy a ticket.

Thursday, July 18

Varnum House Museum Open House – Visit the Varnum House Museum to learn about James Mitchell Varnum, his life in the 18th century, and as a General in the Revolutionary War! You’ll see some very rare exhibits about life in in early America. Touring the museum during an open house is free, but donations are encouraged. No reservation is required. Docents will be present to answer any questions. 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

‘Music on Main’ Street Stroll – Main Street comes alive with music – bands up and down the street – various vendors and shops and restaurants open for customers. From 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

The Sharing Locker – Westminster Unitarian Church offers basic goods other than food for those in need. From 10 to noon monthly. 119 Kenyon Avenue.

Monday, July 29

EG Town Council special hearing – A hearing on municipal court violations against LowKey bar continues at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. Read about the first hearing HERE and the second hearing HERE.