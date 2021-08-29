EG Calendar: Be the Match for Nicholas

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]

Tuesday, Aug. 31

School Committee meeting – The panel meets at Cole Middle School at 7 p.m. Find the agenda HERE.

Thursday, Sept. 2

‘Be The Match’ for 2-Year-Old Nicholas – Nicholas, 2, lives with his family in EG and was recently diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia. During his treatment he will need blood transfusions and he is also in need of a stem cell transplant. Friends have organized a blood drive and stem cell registration drive at the EG Veteran Firemen’s Association, 80 Queen St., from 2 to 8 p.m. You can register online at www.ribc.org or call 401-453-8307. You can also register online at www.bethematch.org to see if you are a match to be a stem cell donor for Nicholas or someone else in need. If you live outside the area but want to help, you can find a donation site at redcross.org; designate your donation with the code 5050 in honor of Nicholas.

Friday, Sept. 3

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market, at the south end of the park, is open Fridays through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out more about R.I. farmers markets HERE.

Saturday, Sept. 4

WaterFire Honors Local Heroes – The first WaterFire in two years takes place Saturday evening at sunset and will honor representatives from each city and town who contributed to the vaccination efforts and reopening of the economy. Town Manager Andy Nota has chosen Fred Gomes, the town’s deputy EMA director, to represent EG. ”His work in coordination of our local vaccination response and in communication with the various state agencies involved played a major role in our success locally and with our continued response today,” Nota said.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Voter Registration Deadline for Oct. 5 Special Election – There is a special election to fill a vacancy on the EG School Committee. If you live in EG and are NOT registered in EG, you can use the form HERE to register. Find out more from the town’s website HERE.

Varnum House Museum – The 1773 mansion of General James Mitchell Varnum, a prominent figure in the Revolutionary War and early-American politics, is again open to visitors. An on-site colonial herb garden includes historic dye and medicinal plants appropriate to the era. Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. through August. Tours for groups also available by appointment. For more information, call (401) 884-1776 or email [email protected].

Monday, Sept. 6

Happy Labor Day!

Wednesday, Sept. 8

First Day of School!

Looking ahead …

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Mail Ballot Application Deadline for Oct. 5 Special Election – Applications for a mail ballot must be received by 4 p.m. Find out more from the town’s website HERE.

School Committee meeting – The panel meets at Cole Middle School at 7 p.m. Agenda to come.

Greenwich Bay Women’s Club meeting: Founded in 1964, the club is dedicated to community service. The Club is open to all women of all ages who want to combine their efforts to make a difference while having fun. There are no residency requirements. It’s a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The group meets at the East Greenwich Parks Department, 1127 Frenchtown Rd., at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month and visitors are always welcome. The first meeting is a potluck Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m.; meeting to follow at 7. For further information, contact [email protected]

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Early In-Person Voting Begins – If you are registered to vote in East Greenwich, you can vote in the special School Committee election Sept. 15 through Oct. 4, in the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall, 125 Main Street, second floor. Find out more from the town’s website HERE.