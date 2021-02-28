EG Calendar: Banking Basics, School Committee Meeting

If you have an event you want to share, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com.

Monday, March 1

“Making Cents Out of Banking” – The East Greenwich Free Library is hosting the virtual program “Making Cents Out of Banking,” an hour-long presentation on the basics of banking. Hind Benyoussef from Webster Bank will cover the following topics: financial wellness, different types of bank accounts, the psychology behind spending, and building budget plans and spending. There will be a Q&A session at the end as well. The program is free for patrons. To attend, send an email to eastgreenwichlibrary@gmail.com and they will send you a link to the webex meeting. 2 p.m.

Tuesday, March 2

School Committee Meeting – On the agenda, the panel will review the 2021-22 calendar; Supt. Alexis Meyer will update the committee about COVID-19 and end-of-year planning; and a budget workshop on elementary, secondary and curriculum. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, here: School Committee Meeting 3/2/21.

Wednesday, March 3



Warwick Center for the Arts Collage Workshops – They are offering “Collage Story Block” workshops, with sessions for youths (from 3:30 to 5 p.m.) and teens/adults (from 5:30 to 7 p.m.).

Cost: Youth class: $30 member/$35 nonmember. Teen/adult class: $40 member/$45 nonmember. Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd., Warwick. For further information: www.warwickcfa.org. Or call: 401-737-0010

Saturday, March 6



Audubon Society Nature Center & Aquarium Family Fun Days – A free first Saturday of the month, courtesy of Citizens Bank. Families can explore environmental exhibits representing Rhode Island’s diverse habitats, from upland meadow and cornfields to wetlands, salt marshes and the Narragansett Bay shoreline. Situated on the beautiful 28-acre McIntosh Wildlife Refuge, visitors can enjoy Audubon’s beautiful nature trails and Rose-Pollinator Discovery Garden. The Nature Center and Aquarium offers a wide variety of education programs as well as outreach to schools throughout the state. Please note: Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required. Participants must bring their own masks. Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope St., Bristol, RI; March 6, 2021; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Free.