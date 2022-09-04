EG Calendar: Art Festival, Ribbon Cutting, EG News B-Day Bash

Above: xxxx.

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Ongoing

Early primary voting through Sept. 12 – East Greenwich voters have no local primary races but there are state and federal primary contests. Voters should verify the early voting hours and location for their community and are encouraged to reach out to their local board of canvassers with any questions they may have. A complete early voting guide is available at vote.ri.gov.

This Week

Monday, Sept. 5

Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 6

School Committee meeting – On the agenda, the committee will review the contract for Neil Marcaccio, who has been named the district’s new director of student services and will recognize Dana Doucette, a Frenchtown teacher named district teacher of the year. In addition, Supt. Brian Ricca will discuss the start of the school year. The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 7 p.m. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

North Kingstown Community Chorus resumes rehearsals – and Youth Chorus are ready to start rehearsals for their 2022 Winter Concert (Dec. 3rd and 4th). Rehearsals take place at Quidnessett Elementary School, 166 Mark Drive, North Kingstown.The first adult rehearsal for adults will start at 6:30 p.m. and go until 9 p.m.; after that rehearsals will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Youth rehearsals start Tuesday, Sept. 20; they go from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. weekly. Cost for adults is $60; for youth it’s $35 (small family discounts available). Register at www.nkchorus.org; for more information about the choruses, contact director Heather Skidds at (401) 573-7564 or [email protected].

Thursday, Sept. 8

EG News Celebrates 5 Years: A Fundraiser – Help us celebrate five years as a nonprofit community news website! At the Varnum Armory with food and beverages from a host of generous local businesses, live music and a raffle of a number of fabulous prizes, also donated by 02818 businesses. A ticket price of $25 gets you in, with all food and beverages included in that price, including our signature cocktail, the High Five, developed by Jason Kindness of Kai Bar. From 5:30 to 7:30. Buy tickets HERE.

Carcieri Field New Turf Ribbon Cutting – A new carpet of artificial turf for Carcieri Field was installed over the summer, just in time for the fall sports season. A ribbon-cutting will take place at 6 p.m., before the Girls Soccer team takes on Cranston West at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.

Friday, Sept. 9

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market goes from 9 to noon. Find it at the first entrance to the park off Ives Road.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Fernwood Artisan Festival – Hosted by Acrylic Pour Obsessed, this neighborhood festival features a number of artisans, including Krafted Khaos, Hue Dyed and Made You Boss, KW Pots, Gnome Grown by Deena, Misfits by Mia, Kim Sharps Designs, and Purple Moose Creations. Find out more HERE. On Fernwood Drive in East Greenwich from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date Sept. 11).

Looking Ahead

Monday, Sept. 12

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Making Hay III: Working Together – Join Bob Houghtaling, members of the student-led ASAAP group and the Kent County Prevention Coalition at Faith Hill Farm for some time with animals and each other. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. 2056 Division Road. For more information, email Bob at [email protected].

Friday, Sept. 16

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market goes from 9 to noon. Find it at the first entrance to the park off Ives Road.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Glimmer of Hope Carnival – Glimmer of Hope Foundation is an RI-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing bald American Girl Dolls to children suffering from cancer. Started in memory of Ella Integlia of North Kingstown, who died from acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2019, Glimmer of Hope has continued to spread her legacy of hope to families and children impacted by childhood cancer. The second-annual carnival will be held at North Kingstown Town Beach, with food, games, even a cornhole tournament. From 2 to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

EG Chamber Business After Hours – This month Navigant Credit Union (563 Main St.) is hosting, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. $5 for members; $10 for non-members. Find more info HERE. To register in advance, email [email protected].

Thursday, Sept. 22

Savor East Greenwich – The kickoff event for the EG Chamber of Commerce’s annual EG Restaurant Week features tastes from a wide number of local restaurants at the EG Yacht Club, with proceeds benefiting the Warwick-based nonprofit Children’s Wishes. From 5:30 to 8 p.m. Find out more and register HERE.

Friday, Sept. 23

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market goes from 9 to noon. Find it at the first entrance to the park off Ives Road.

Friday, Sept. 30

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market goes from 9 to noon. Find it at the first entrance to the park off Ives Road.

Saturday, Oct. 1

New England Wireless & Steam Museum’s Annual Yankee Steam Up – If you love engines or have a budding engineer in your household, you won’t want to miss this once-a-year opportunity to see remarkable steam engines of all sizes come to life. Admission is $20 per adult, $10 per child (6 to 17), under 6 free. Snacks and food available. (To sign up as an exhibitor or request exhibitor information, email [email protected])