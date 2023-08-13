EG Calendar: Another Council Meeting; Brass Attack @ Academy

Above: Early morning swimmer at Sandy Point.

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Town Council meeting – On the agenda, more discussion of and a possible vote on the school bond referendum as well as the awarding of a bid for work on Eldredge Field. Note: The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Brass Attack at Academy Field – The town’s Academy Field concert series continues tonight with Brass Attack from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. All are welcome!

Friday, Aug. 18

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Saturday, Aug. 19

New England Wireless & Steam Museum – The local museum is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 28. Admission is $15 per adult, $7 per child (age 6 to 17); $50 blanket family admission. Members free. The museum is also open by appointment. Email [email protected] or call (401) 885-0545 to make arrangements.

Looking Ahead …

Monday, Aug. 21

Victory Day – A state holiday.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Zoning Board meeting – There is only one item on the agenda, an application to keep a goat on a residential property. Find the agenda and the Zoom link HERE.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Social Emotional Learning and Screen Time – This is the second of a two-part series into the importance of social/emotional learning as it pertains to young learners. The series will include insights from educators, mental health experts, and engaged youths. They all will be providing valuable information regarding a truly important topic. A child’s school experience has a powerful impact on their mental health and self esteem. These events will explore ways that parents and the community can be of support. At the EG Free Library, Peirce Street, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For more information contact Bob Houghtaling at 401-230-2246 or [email protected]

Thursday, Aug. 24

Main Street Stroll – The popular Taste of Main Stroll goes from 5 to 8 p.m. but if you are looking for samples from some of your favorite restaurants, aim to get there before 7. On Main Street between Greene and Division streets.

Narragansett Council Southwest District Salute to Scouting – At the Elite Indoor Gun Range, 371 Rose Hill Road, South Kingstown. From 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., with clay shoots starting at 4 p.m and a BBQ reception at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome and no shooting experience is necessary. Or just join for dinner! Please consider a gift of $100 or more to support Scouting. Reserve your spot today at NCBSA.org/Elite2023 or contact Charlotte Markey for more details [email protected].

Friday, Aug. 25

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Saturday, Aug. 26

New England Wireless & Steam Museum – The local museum is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 28. Admission is $15 per adult, $7 per child (age 6 to 17); $50 blanket family admission. Members free. The museum is also open by appointment. Email [email protected] or call (401) 885-0545 to make arrangements.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Friday, Sept. 8

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.