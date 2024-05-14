EG Baseball: Extra Innings Wins Over Woonsocket, St. Ray’s

Above: Sean Giannelli gets under it for an out against the Novans. Photos by Chuck Nadeau



It took 9 innings, but the East Greenwich Avengers walked off with a come from behind 5-4 win over the Woonsocket Villa Novans on Saturday, May 11. Cade Thomas, Ryan Sheeran and Alex Tullo each had 2 hits to help the Avengers overcome a 4 run deficit. Jack Drolet threw 3 scoreless innings to keep Woonsocket in check while East Greenwich clawed back into the game. Sean Giannelli closed it out with 2 scoreless innings and got the win when Anders Nelson scored on an error after drilling a double in the bottom of the ninth.

The Avengers followed that extra innings win with another on Tuesday, this time a 6-2 victory over the St. Ray’s Saints. Giannelli was masterful on the mound for the Avengers, striking out 10 over 7.1 innings. But it was his bat that made the biggest impact as he drove in the eventual game winning run in the top of the ninth with a one out single that plated Van Martin. Martin had led off the inning with his second single of the game. Alex DeTomasis and Tullo also had two hits apiece for East Greenwich. Drolet pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.

The Avengers are now 9 – 6 in Division 2 league play, tied with St. Rays for first place in their subdivision. The two teams square off again on Thursday at East Greenwich High at 4:30 p.m. The teams are battling for a coveted first-round bye in the playoffs.