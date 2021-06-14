EG Baseball: Avengers Blank Novans, 8-0

by | Jun 14, 2021

Above: Evan Macaulay slides into second even with the ball but is safe. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (find more photos at chuckn.com).

East Greenwich had an easy win over Woonsocket Wednesday, June 9, with a final score of 8-0. They lost a close one against Narragansett on Thursday, 8-7, then won against Tiverton, 7-6, in their final regular season game. The Avengers play a preliminary game at home Monday (6/14) – opponent was not available at press time.

Evan Macaulay does a head-first into third.

Woonsocket’s Nick Strojny is tagged out by EG’s Michael Ucci at home.

An infield fly catch for the last out.

EG Coach Bob Downey and Woonsocket coach Tom Brien chat before the game.

Dan Prior has a big smile after hitting a solo home run.

 

 

 

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Latest Streaming

 

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

[email protected]

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Special thanks to these sponsors!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS