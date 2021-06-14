EG Baseball: Avengers Blank Novans, 8-0

Above: Evan Macaulay slides into second even with the ball but is safe. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (find more photos at chuckn.com).

East Greenwich had an easy win over Woonsocket Wednesday, June 9, with a final score of 8-0. They lost a close one against Narragansett on Thursday, 8-7, then won against Tiverton, 7-6, in their final regular season game. The Avengers play a preliminary game at home Monday (6/14) – opponent was not available at press time.