EG Baseball: Avengers Blank Novans, 8-0

Above: Evan Macaulay slides into second even with the ball but is safe. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (find more photos at chuckn.com).
East Greenwich had an easy win over Woonsocket Wednesday, June 9, with a final score of 8-0. They lost a close one against Narragansett on Thursday, 8-7, then won against Tiverton, 7-6, in their final regular season game. The Avengers play a preliminary game at home Monday (6/14) – opponent was not available at press time.
Evan Macaulay does a head-first into third.
Woonsocket’s Nick Strojny is tagged out by EG’s Michael Ucci at home.
An infield fly catch for the last out.
EG Coach Bob Downey and Woonsocket coach Tom Brien chat before the game.
Dan Prior has a big smile after hitting a solo home run.
Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.
0 Comments